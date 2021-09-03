If you bought this popular PetSmart product for your dog, stop using it immediately

Typically, when we see a recall involving pets, it has something to do with food. Earlier this week, for example, we posted about a dog food recall due to the potential of Salmonella and Listeria contamination. A new recall involving PetSmart, however, is a bit different.

This recall, oddly enough, involves a dog dinner bowl. The bowl in question has a design flaw wherein the gasket on the bottom can be jostled loose. In turn, this can expose dogs to an unfinished edge and potentially cause a laceration.

What dog product is being recalled

The specific item subject to the recall is the Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowl. It can be seen below.

Image source: PetSmart

The recall went into effect yesterday and was publicized by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Per the CPSC, the specific item consists of “two metal dog food bowls that are elevated off the ground in a metal base surrounded by a plastic gasket.” If you need further help identifying the product, note that the bowls have a dog paw print on the front. Further, a sticker with the SKU number 5270098 and UPC number 73725775404 can be found on the bottom of the bowl.

The threat of injury is real

If you have the recalled dog bowl, you should take it back for a full refund immediately. To date, PetSmart has already received three reports of dogs cutting or scratching themselves on the bowls.

At this point, there’s no indication as to how many of these bowls PetSmart sold over the years. We do know, however, that the product was sold in stores across the country from October 2017 through June 2021. The dog bowl in question was also available for purchase online for about $28.