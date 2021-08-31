If you feed this popular dog food to your pet, stop immediately and read this

Packages of Top Quality Dog Food are being recalled due to potential Salmonella and Listeria contamination. Based out of Hyattsville, MD, Top Quality Dog Food provides raw meats to dogs. In light of that, this specific dog food recall may not come as much of a surprise.

While most dog food you find in a pet store is dry, the company boasts that raw meat provides dogs with the nutrients they need in “the way nature intended.”

Dog food recall – what you need to know

The product in question is “Beef HVM,” a ground beef-based product that includes a variety of ingredients. Per the company website, Beef HVM also comes with bones, heart, liver, kidney, spleen, lung, Kale, Celery, Carrots, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Green Beans, Apples, and Cranberries.

The Beef HVM packages subject to the recall are available in 1-pound bags. Affected packages will have the lot number 071521 on the bottom of the label.

Beef HVM products are available in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Miami, Connecticut, and South Carolina. The product is also sold online, so dog owners in other states should be aware of the recall as well.

The impacted products were sold and distributed from July 27 through August 2. Notably, we’ve yet to see reports of any adverse effects from the recalled dog food.

Salmonella risk to dogs and humans

Salmonella can be a serious issue for dogs, even though it’s more commonly associated with humans. Some of the Salmonella symptoms in dogs include lethargy, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, and fever. Other possible symptoms include abdominal pain, a decrease in appetite, and vomiting.

What’s more, humans can contract Salmonella just by handling contaminated products so remaining vigilant is key.

A dog food company involved in a similar recall back in July relayed the following:

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Suffice it to say, if you have the product listed above, you should throw it out immediately.

If you have any questions, you can contact the company at (240) 582-3266.

Listeria contamination

Though not as well known as Salmonella, Listeria contamination is just as worrisome. Notably, not every dog who comes into contact with Listeria bacteria will develop symptoms.

In cases where dogs do develop symptoms, the severity will be on a case-by-case basis. Some symptoms to be on the lookout for include diarrhea, vomiting, weakness, and fever. Other symptoms that might manifest include soreness, lethargy, a stiff neck, and a sudden lack of coordination.