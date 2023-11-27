How to watch Tesla’s Cybertruck delivery event, and what to expect

After years of teasing and waiting, the Tesla Cybertruck is finally going to get into the hands of its first customers, and the company is hosting its ceremonial delivery event to hand off the first vehicles. It’s going to be an interesting event, especially considering how few vehicles the company might deliver at it.

That aside, the hype for the Cybertruck is huge. The electric truck will certainly be one of the most unique electric vehicles (or any vehicle, for that matter) on the road when it officially launches this week. The company has already started getting some into its showrooms which have drawn big lines and big crowds of people looking to get hands-on with the anticipated vehicle.

Image source: Tesla

The Cybertruck will also be one of the most capable trucks on the road. The truck features a range of up to 500 miles per charge, a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds, and the ability to go from 0-60 in 2.9 seconds. It also features one of the most futuristic designs of any vehicle and is expected to take at least some market share away from other EV trucks like the Rivian R1T and the Ford F150 Lightning.

If you’ve been waiting for the delivery event, here’s how to watch and what to expect from it:

What to expect from the Cybertruck delivery event

Other than the company delivering the first vehicles to customers, there isn’t much we know about what to expect from the event. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is sure to lead the event with a keynote, but there’s no sense if Musk may make any other announcements about Tesla when he takes the stage at Giga Texas in Austin where the Cybertruck is manufactured.

One thing we do have an idea of is how many vehicles might actually get delivered at the event. A recent report said that there may only be as little as 10 Cybertrucks actually delivered to customers at the event. While 10 might be a minuscule number to deliver at its launch event, it does seem that production and deliveries will quickly ramp up from there. A report from Ming-Chi Kuo in October said that the company could ship over 100,000 in 2024:

The current shipment estimates for the Cybertruck in 2023, 2024, and 2025 are 100–200, 100,000–120,000, and 240,000–260,000 units, respectively.

If you want to see it yourself but aren’t attending the delivery event, Tesla has started to bring the Cybertruck into select showrooms at its dealerships across the United States and Canada. According to some people who made the trek to their local showroom, there can be some long lines to check out the vehicle.

How to watch the Cybertruck delivery event

Tesla is set to host the delivery event for the Cybertruck on Thursday, November 30th in Austin, Texas. The company held a drawing for some Tesla owners to attend in person, but that drawing is now closed.

JOIN US AT GIGAFACTORY TEXAS ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2023, TO CELEBRATE THE FIRST DELIVERIES OF CYBERTRUCK. SHAREHOLDERS WERE ABLE TO VERIFY THEIR TESLA STOCK OWNERSHIP TO PARTICIPATE IN A DRAWING TO ATTEND IN PERSON.

Currently, we don’t know the exact time that the event is scheduled to kick off, but we’ll update this article as soon as we get that information. We do know that a live stream of the event will be made available to the public, so don’t worry if you didn’t happen to get an in-person ticket.

The event, as Tesla has done with its previous events, is expected to be live-streamed on YouTube. The company hasn’t created a placeholder video just yet but, when it does, you’ll be able to set a reminder to get notified when the event kicks off. Once the event goes live, you’ll get a push or email reminder (or both) so you don’t forget to tune in. Of course, the video will remain on YouTube as well after the event is over if you happen to miss it.

We’ll be tuning in on Thursday to see if any exciting announcements are made about the Cybertruck or anything else related to Tesla. See you at the live stream!