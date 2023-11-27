People are waiting in big lines to see the Cybertruck at Tesla showrooms

We’re only a few days from Tesla’s Cybertruck delivery event but, if you want to see one in person before the first customers take them home, you might be able to visit your local Tesla showroom — as long as you are willing to wait in line.

As reported by Electrek, Tesla has started to bring the Cybertruck into select showrooms at its dealerships across the United States and Canada for potential buyers to get a hands-on look at the behemoth of a vehicle. According to some people who made the trek to their local showroom, they aren’t the only ones who thought to go check out the electric truck firsthand.

One visitor took a photo of the line outside one Tesla showroom, saying that it was “the current line up in Langley to see the Tesla Cybertruck.” From the photo, it looks like there are at least 40-50 people in line to check out the truck. I like seeing it! It reminds me of the iPhone release days of old. Also, can all automakers please invest in some design at their dealerships? The interiors are always so incredibly boring.

The Cybertruck was quite the selfie attraction at another store:

The Cybertruck hitting showrooms comes days before the company is set Tesla to host its anticipated delivery event later this week on Thursday, November 30th. CEO Elon Musk has promised that the first vehicles will get into the hands of customers by the end of the year, but a recent report said that there may only be as little as 10 Cybertrucks actually delivered to customers at the event.

While 10 might be a minuscule number to delivery at its launch event, it does seem that production and deliveries will quickly ramp up from there. A report from Ming-Chi Kuo in October said that the company could ship over 100,000 in 2024:

The current shipment estimates for the Cybertruck in 2023, 2024, and 2025 are 100–200, 100,000–120,000, and 240,000–260,000 units, respectively.

Elon Musk has already said that the company has “dug our own grave” by trying to will the Cybertruck into existence. The Tesla CEO, on the company’s most recent earnings call, described the truck as “one of those special products that comes along only once in a long while. And special products that come along once in a long while are just incredibly difficult to bring to market to reach volume, to be prosperous.”

The Cybertruck will certainly be the most unique electric truck on the market when it officially launches this week. The truck features such as a range of up to 500 miles per charge, a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds, and the ability to go from 0-60 in 2.9 seconds. It also features one of the most futuristic designs of any vehicle and is expected to take at least some market share away from other EV trucks like the Rivian R1T and the Ford F150 Lightning.

We’ll be tuning into the delivery event when it kicks off on Thursday, November 30th. The company has not said exactly what time the event will start just yet, but it has promised that there will be a live stream available to the public to tune in.