Get ready for the Olympics with these Apple Watch workout tips

The 2024 Olympic Games are just around the corner. As the world prepares to watch the best athletes competing against each other, Apple Watch and Apple Fitness+ are offering even more ways to inspire you as a daily fitness companion to support your own training regimen. Not only that, but there are even more features coming later this fall in watchOS 11.

To celebrate the Olympic spirit, Apple partnered with champion runner Meb Keflezighi for a Treadmill workout led by Apple Fitness+ trainer Emily Fayetteville. Meb is an Olympic silver medalist, winner of the Boston and the New York City Marathons, and participates in this 20-minute treadmill workout to inspire you to get moving.

Besides Apple Fitness+, Apple has a goal to motivate you to sit less, move more, and get some more exercise.

Apple Watch workout tips to get started

Start with your Activity Rings: The first Apple Watch workout tip is getting started with your Activity Rings. It will motivate you to have a healthier day by completing your move, exercise, and stand goals. Coming later this fall, watchOS 11 will let you customize everyday goals to take into consideration rest days, sick days, and even different calorie goals for each day.

Activity Sharing: When I started running, the first thing I did was share my Activity status with my friends. They would often motivate me with iMessage custom replies, which leads me to the next tip.

Activity Competition: Challenge friends to healthy one-on-one seven-day competitions where you earn points based on the percentage of your Activity Rings. This is great because even if you’re not as active as that one friend who goes to the gym every day, Apple Watch measures your personal goals. It’s not about meeting the same goals as your friends.

Personalized awards: When you complete seven workouts in a week, finish a 5km run, and more, Apple Watch will help you celebrate these milestones with awards. I loved getting my 100 Apple Fitness+ treadmill workout badge.

Trends: After a while, Apple will start displaying your trends on your Fitness app Summary. It will help you see how you’re growing and improving over time. Checking this feature is one of the best Apple Watch workout tips I could give you.

Apple Fitness+ and Workout app can help you stay consistent

Whether you’re just a fan of Olympic sports or you’re taking your first steps into the fitness world, did you know your Apple Watch can track a wide variety of workouts that are included in the competition?

Running, cycling, swimming, rowing, and tennis are a few of the Olympic events your Apple Watch can track for you. With Apple Fitness+ offering over 5,000 workouts and meditations, you can take advantage of these exercises to step up your game.

In this article, I’ll give you some more Apple Watch workout tips for runners – and some of the things I did to improve my running metrics.

Custom Workouts: Create custom workouts with distance and time goals so Apple Watch can guide you with haptics and voice feedback during your run.

Create custom workouts with distance and time goals so Apple Watch can guide you with haptics and voice feedback during your run. Race Route: The routes you repeat the most are reflected in the Workout app for you to race against your last or best result.

The routes you repeat the most are reflected in the Workout app for you to race against your last or best result. Automatic track detection: This feature automatically detects when you arrive at an outdoor track and uses both Apple Maps data and GPS to provide the most accurate distance, pace, and route map.

This feature automatically detects when you arrive at an outdoor track and uses both Apple Maps data and GPS to provide the most accurate distance, pace, and route map. Time to Run: In addition to the several treadmill workouts, Apple also offers the Time to Run program, which is an audio running workout led by Fitness+ trainers. It helps you be a better and more consistent runner while teaching you about popular running route in some of the most notable and iconic locations.

Later this year, you’ll be able to take advantage of the Vitals app and Training Load to get better insight into your training. Still, one of the best Apple Watch workout tips I could give you is to download Gentler Streak, as it understands your body’s needs by tracking your workout and sleep metrics.

Wrap up

BGR has several stories highlighting the benefits of wearing an Apple Watch. You can learn more about Apple Fitness+, Apple Watch Awards, and more in our watchOS 11 guide below.