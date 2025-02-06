dbrand just made the ugliest Apple Vision Pro cover ever… and I love it

Sometimes, a joke can become a million-dollar idea or an Apple Vision Pro cover. Last year, a former AR designer at Snap named Kyle Goodrich tweeted an image of his Vision Pro cover prototype. The post became popular due to its uniqueness and also hype about Apple’s recently-released spatial computer.

The cover design doesn’t interfere with any Apple Vision Pro sensors, unlike other protective covers. This means you can always use the cover, protecting your spatial computer from bumps and scratches.

I designed a cover for the Apple Vision Pro.



The holes line up with the cameras and sensors, so tracking and capture work as expected.



Thinking of making a small run of these if theres enough demand. Leave a ᯅ if you want one! pic.twitter.com/0l8gZdm495 — Kyle Goodrich (@_kylegoodrich) February 27, 2024

With that, Goodrich and dbrand partnered to create Aperture, a unique Apple Vision Pro cover. Almost a year after his viral tweet, 1180 holes, 91 prototypes, 13 tooling modes, and two colorways, Goodrich and the company are ready to launch this cover for Vision Pro users to buy.

Besides the trypophobia this cover causes, each hole is “purposefully sculpted to maintain complete functionality while in use,” dbrand says. This cover is made from a single-shot injection of high-durometer polyurethane. With that, the unibody construction of the Aperture provides ample protection for your Apple Vision Pro.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: dbrand

Here’s what dbrand says about this partnership: “Most dbrand products? Designed by dbrand. This dbrand product? See the title. When we saw Kyle Goodrich’s 3D-printed mockup of a protective, functional Apple Vision Pro cover, we liked it. So much, in fact, that we offered to produce it for him. Given the unprecedented nature of this collaboration, it seemed fitting to deboss Kyle’s signature on every unit created.”

In addition to the Apple Vision Pro cover, you can complete the package with an optional battery holster that features a built-in clip that prevents accidental battery launches when you stand up while tethered.

dbrand’s Apple Vision Pro Face Cover costs $49, while the bundle with the battery holster is $69. The company will start selling them on February 7.