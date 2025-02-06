Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Captain America AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review New MacBook Air M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Galaxy S25 preorder deals: Save up to $1,250!
Home Lifestyle Accessories

dbrand just made the ugliest Apple Vision Pro cover ever… and I love it

By
Published Feb 6th, 2025 10:03AM EST
dbrand's Apple Vision Pro cover
Image: dbrand

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Sometimes, a joke can become a million-dollar idea or an Apple Vision Pro cover. Last year, a former AR designer at Snap named Kyle Goodrich tweeted an image of his Vision Pro cover prototype. The post became popular due to its uniqueness and also hype about Apple’s recently-released spatial computer.

The cover design doesn’t interfere with any Apple Vision Pro sensors, unlike other protective covers. This means you can always use the cover, protecting your spatial computer from bumps and scratches.

With that, Goodrich and dbrand partnered to create Aperture, a unique Apple Vision Pro cover. Almost a year after his viral tweet, 1180 holes, 91 prototypes, 13 tooling modes, and two colorways, Goodrich and the company are ready to launch this cover for Vision Pro users to buy.

Besides the trypophobia this cover causes, each hole is “purposefully sculpted to maintain complete functionality while in use,” dbrand says. This cover is made from a single-shot injection of high-durometer polyurethane. With that, the unibody construction of the Aperture provides ample protection for your Apple Vision Pro.

Image source: dbrand

Here’s what dbrand says about this partnership: “Most dbrand products? Designed by dbrand. This dbrand product? See the title. When we saw Kyle Goodrich’s 3D-printed mockup of a protective, functional Apple Vision Pro cover, we liked it. So much, in fact, that we offered to produce it for him. Given the unprecedented nature of this collaboration, it seemed fitting to deboss Kyle’s signature on every unit created.”

In addition to the Apple Vision Pro cover, you can complete the package with an optional battery holster that features a built-in clip that prevents accidental battery launches when you stand up while tethered.

dbrand’s Apple Vision Pro Face Cover costs $49, while the bundle with the battery holster is $69. The company will start selling them on February 7.

Don’t Miss: Apple Vision Pro: Price, release date, review, features, accessories, and more

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Lifestyle

Latest News