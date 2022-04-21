Critical bed recall: One woman is already dead, so check your home now

Most product recall announcements take place without any mentions of serious injury or illness. But some of them do come with accident notices detailing serious injuries due to a faulty product or contaminated product. And sometimes, product recalls result from incidents that lead to the death of a person. The Bestar wall beds recall falls into that unfortunate category.

A Bestar bed detached from a wall, fatally injuring one woman. On top of that, the company received 60 other injury reports connected with its wall bed products.

The Bestar wall beds recall

Bestar announced the recall a few days ago in the US and Canada. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) posted the announcement for American consumers. Canadians can visit their local regulator’s website for the recall report.

The Bestar beds can detach from the wall and injure people in the vicinity. The CPSC says the products pose serious impact and crush hazards.

A 79-year-old woman died in July 2018 after a Bestar wall bed fell on her, injuring her spine. The company received reports of an additional 60 incidents, none of which were fatal. Customers suffered bruising and other injuries from the wall beds in the recall.

Bestar notes that the recall involves various lines of beds. These are the Nebula, PUR, Versatile, Edge, Cielo, Audrea, Lumina, Orion and Novello Full, and Queen Wall Beds.

The products were available from June 2014 through March 2022, priced between $1,650 and $2,200. Various retailers stocked them, including Amazon, Costco, Cymax, and Wayfair.

What you should do

If you purchased any of the Bestar wall beds in the recall, you should stop using them immediately. Or, if you leave them unfolded, you can still sleep on the beds. But you shouldn’t raise them until they’re fixed. Otherwise, the beds can still detach and injure you.

Bestar is offering free repairs for the faulty beds. The company sold 129,000 units in the US and about 54,000 wall beds in Canada. Bestar will be reaching out to known buyers, but you can also contact the company for instructions from the recall.

Customers who are uncertain whether their wall beds are part of the Bestar recall can receive a free inspection. Bestar advises customers to use a professional installer if the bed requires a free reinstallation. The company will then reimburse buyers for the reinstallation costs.

You should expect to pay between $170 and $207 to fix Above Top Shelf wall beds. Below Top Shelf bed repairs will be pricier, at $338 to $414.

Bestar asks customers to contact the company if they can’t find quotes within those ranges. But Bestar says it will reimburse reasonable costs outside those ranges if buyers can’t find professionals who will repair the recalled wall beds within those ranges.

You should check out the full CPSC announcement for the Bestar wall beds recall at this link for complete contact information and more images of the faulty beds. Canadians can visit this link for similar information.