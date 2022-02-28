If you use this recalled bathroom product, it can electrocute you so stop now

Several popular BrushX hot air brushes have a serious defect that users need to know about. They’re supposed to have water-resistant protections in place in case they’re dropped in a sink or tub. Unfortunately, the models in the recall do not have this crucial feature. That’s the type of dangerous issue that will trigger an immediate recall.

The BrushX brushes in the recall have a defect that can lead to accidental shock or electrocution if you drop them in water while they’re plugged in. If you own one of the two products in the recall, you should stop using it immediately or risk accidental shocks and electrocution.

The BrushX recall

BrushX sold about 100,000 hot air brushes that are now part of the recall. The official report is available at the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), and BrushX customers should read it immediately.

The recall concerns two products that have BrushX branding. One is the BrushX Styler, Dryer & Volumizer, which is also known as the BrushX One. The second is the BrushX Gen.2 model, a hot air brush with a design similar to the BrushX One. The brushes were available in black and black/pink color combinations.

The products that are part of the recall have a “not waterproof” symbol to the left of the CE mark, which you’ll find on the rear.

The company recalled the hot air brushes because they lack an immersion protection device. As a result, the brushes pose a risk of electrocution or shock if they fall into water while they’re plugged in.

BrushX sold the faulty products online from April 2020 through August 2021, and they cost between $44 and $55 each. You can see the two products from the recall in the photos in this article. More images are available in the CPSC recall notice.

What you should do

If you own a BrushX One or a BrushX Gen.2 hot air brush from this recall, you should stop using it immediately. The company will replace the faulty devices free of charge as long as you destroy the defective models in the recall and send proof to BrushX.

To render the recalled BrushX brushes useless, all you have to do is unplug the brush and then cut the cord. Take a photo and email it to BrushX to receive a “free, upgraded replacement product.”

The company is already contacting known customers about the recall. But you can also reach out to BrushX to start the replacement process.

You’ll find all the contact information you need in the official recall announcement, complete with more images. It’s all on the CPSC website.

Separately, BrushX posted more details about the recall on its website. You’ll find a FAQ section about the recalled air brushes at this link.