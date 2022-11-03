6,000 cases of Domino sugar recalled in 22 states, so check your pantry now

It’s time to check your sugar supply to see if you have any Domino sugar in your pantry, as there’s a new recall that was just announced. Certain Domino and C&H Sugar Tubs might have been contaminated with pieces of material. Specifically, the product might contain metal wire, which can obviously cause some serious injuries if consumed.

Domino sugar recall

The new Domino sugar recall concerns 6040 cases, according to a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) enforcement report.

The report is scarce on details but does mention that the product might contain metal wire from a broken screen. It’s unclear what might have happened during production to cause the contamination.

Customers who purchased Domino sugar should look for specific identifiers on the packaging. The products with the following lot numbers, product numbers, and best-by dates are included in the recall:

Lot Numbers: 52362, 52363, 52364, 52365, 52371, 52372, 52373, 52374, 52375, 52411, 52412, 52413, 52414, 52415

Product Numbers: 533031, 433478

Best By: 09/06/25 through 09/09/25, 09/12/25 through 09/16/25, 10/10/25 through 10/14/25

Domino sold the sugar from this recall in the following 22 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

This should make it easier to determine whether you might have purchased sugar from the recalled lots. The report doesn’t include any images of the recalled products.

Domino has had similar recall actions in the past, involving potential contamination with extraneous objects. The previous one dates back to June 18th, 2022. In that case, the syrup used to manufacture Light Brown Sugar may have been exposed to extraneous material. Specifically, it was a bird, according to a separate FDA enforcement report.

What you should do

Contamination of food products with extraneous materials is always a cause for concern. It’s usually glass, metal, or plastic that people find in food and drinks. Product recalls routinely follow after such complaints.

If you own any Domino sugar products from the current recall, you should stop using them. Otherwise, you risk injury and illness. On that note, the enforcement report does not mention any incidents due to the sugar containing the metal wire.

Consumers should return any recalled Domino sugar to the place of purchase and get a refund. The enforcement report does not mention any remedies, however.

Finally, buyers interested in contacting the company can check out the enforcement report at this link. Another option is contacting the FDA directly using the resources at this link.