2 urgent recalls that parents with babies need to know about

Parents with babies at home should be aware of two distinct recalls that concern products they might have bought for their children recently. The first is a baby formula recall from Moor Herbs. The FDA found that its product did not meet the specific nutrition and labeling requirements. Separately, Muschie is issued a recall for more than 330,000 pacifiers that pose a choking hazard to children.

The Moor Herbs baby formula recall

Moor Herbs announced the baby formula recall this month. The press release is available in full over at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website as well.

The agency discovered that the Angel Formula product did not meet specific nutrition and labeling requirements for infant formula, even though it was marketed as such. Here’s what you need to know about these baby formula issues that led to a recall:

When the product was tested, the iron, sodium, and potassium content were well over the maximum allowed, which could potentially lead to iron overload and/or electrolyte imbalances. In addition, the product did not have vitamin D, and a vitamin D deficiency can potentially lead to rickets, a softening and weakening of bones.

Unlike other product recalls that include only specific lot codes, Moor Herbs is recalling all the Angel Formula products made to date. The company started shipping the baby formula in the recall in February 2019. The product was available in Moor Herbs stores in Detroit and nationwide via the company’s website.

The baby formula in the recall is available in 16 fl. Oz plastic bottles, as seen in the image above.

The Mushie Frigg pacifiers recall

Separately, Mushie filed a recall for Frigg silicone pacifiers. The announcement is available at the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) site.

The base of the silicone nipple of the pacifier has a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield. As a result, children might risk choking on the silicone nipple.

Needless to say, this is a very serious recall.

The company received eight reports of the silicone nipple detaching in the US. Moreover, the Danish manufacturer received about 200 reports internationally. The good news is that just like the baby formula recall, there are no reports detailing injury or illness related to the Frigg pacifiers.

Mushie’s recall covers two pacifier designs, the Classic and the Daisy. Each of them comes in two sizes, 0-6 months and 6-18 months. The company sold the pacifiers online on its website and Amazon.com. Or, you might have purchased them from retail stores nationwide, including SpearmintLOVE, TJ Maxx, Lil’ Tulips, and Olivia Jade Company.

The Frigg pacifiers in the recall were available from April 2021 through December 2021. In total, Mushie is recalling nearly 334,000 units.

What you should do

If you have any Moor Herbs baby formula from the recall, you should stop using it. You can throw the recalled product away or return it for a refund.

The company says that it hasn’t received any reports of illnesses or injuries to date. But it advises parents concerned about the health of their infants to contact their doctors. Given the nutrition issues with the baby formula, parents might want to schedule checkups for their toddlers.

The full baby formula recall announcement is available at this link.

As for the pacifier recall, the faulty products also have not caused any known injuries to date. But Mushie advises parents to stop using their Frigg pacifiers immediately.

Buyers can contact the company to obtain a full refund or credit. To do that, just cut the silicone nipple from the pacifier base and send a photo to prove you destroyed the pacifier. After that, you can throw the pacifiers in the trash.

All the information to get started with the pacifier recall refund is available at the CPSC.