Drug recall issued because this popular OTC medicine might be contaminated

After the flu drug recall from mid-December, it’s time to watch out for another OTC medication that you might have in your medicine cabinet. It’s called Senna Syrup over-the-counter laxative, and Lohxa issued a recall for a particular lot. The company cited potential microbial contamination as the reason for the recall. You should avoid using the syrup at all costs if your supply comes from the recalled lot.

The Senna Syrup recall

Lohxa announced the recall a few days ago, without saying what sort of microbe might have contaminated the medicine.

However, Loxha did not receive any reports of adverse reactions related to the recall. The company says that specific groups of people might risk developing infections that could be life-threatening. The list of at-risk patients includes the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, and patients with a higher risk of developing life-threatening heart inflammation.

The company is recalling just one lot of Senna Syrup 8.8mg/5ml unit-dose cups. Loxha distributes the natural vegetable laxative in cases of 20 cartons that are packaged with 24 units each (seen below). The lot in the recall is AM1115S: NDC 50268-731-24 with an expiration date of 01/2023.

AvKare is the wholesaler that distributed the recalled Senna Syrup to various third parties, including clinics, hospitals, and healthcare providers.

What you should do

If you have Senna Syrup from the recall, you should stop using it immediately. Lohxa advises buyers and suppliers to return their existing stock to the place of purchase.

Considering the nature of the drug in the recall, it’s likely that you don’t have to use it very often. But you should check your medicine cabinet right away to make sure your Syrup Senna supply doesn’t come from the recalled lot. Otherwise, you might risk forgetting about the recall, and you might use the product at some point in the future.

As a reminder, the syrup expires about a year from now. The images in this article should help you identify the retail packaging and the unit-dose cups.

If you’ve experienced any unusual symptoms recently following the use of Syrup Senna, you should contact a physician.

Furthermore, make sure you check the Syrup Senna recall announcement that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted at this link. That’s where you’ll find contact information for Lohxa if you need more information about the recall. Also, you’ll find information for the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program that lets you report any issues with products like the syrup in the recall.

Speaking of drugs with long shelf lives that are the subject of recalls, make sure you check out the recent cold and flu drug recall to be sure you don’t take any recalled meds.