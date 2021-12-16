New drug recall issued: Stop taking these cold & flu medicines immediately

After the COVID-19 drug recall from a few days ago, we’ll also warn you about a medicine recall that involves a different illness that’s in season in the winter. That’s the flu, an endemic infectious disease that’s been overshadowed in recent years by the novel coronavirus. Unlike the COVID drug recall that had no immediate effect on consumers, the new Rompe Pecho cold and flu drug recall is something you’ll want to pay attention to. That’s because you might currently own several brands of the cold and flu drugs covered in the recall, whereas the remdesivir recall only concerned hospitals.

The Rompe Pecho cold and flu drug recall

Efficient Laboratories expanded its voluntary Rompe Pecho cold and flu drug recall this week to include an additional 12 lots of products that might be contaminated with microbes. The recall includes Rompe Pecho CF, Rompe Pecho EX, Rompe Pecho MAX, and Rompe Pecho DM.

The drugmaker distributed these cold and flu drugs in 2019, but they don’t expire until 2022. Therefore, buyers might still have several versions of these recalled drugs at home.

The company advises customers not to use the cold and flu drugs in the following lots, as all of them are included in the expanded recall:

Rompe Pecho CF – Lots: 19F88 (Exp. Jun. 2022); 19G164 (Exp. Jul. 2022)

Rompe Pecho DM – Lots: 19F168 (Exp. Jun. 2022); 19G145 (Exp. Jul. 2022); 19G361 (Exp. Jul. 2022); 19G449 (Exp. Jul. 2022); 19G491 (Exp. Jul. 2022)

Rompe Pecho EX – Lots: 19H20 (Exp. Aug. 2022); 19J98 (Exp. Sep. 2022); 19A418 (Exp. Jan. 2022); 19E411 (Exp. May 2022)

Rompe Pecho MAX – Lot: 19G219 (Exp. Jul. 2022)

Efficient Laboratories cites microbial contamination concerns as the reason for the Rompe Pecho cold and flu drug recall. Consumption of these cold and flu drugs in the recall might lead to illness, according to the press release on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

What you should do

Efficient Laboratories says it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the four Rompe Pecho brands above. Efficient Laboratories said back in January 2020 that consuming the contaminated medicine could result in vomiting and diarrhea. That’s the initial Rompe Pecho recall that the drugmaker expanded a few days ago to include the new lots above.

The company says it distributed the Rompe Pecho products in the recall nationwide to wholesalers and retailers. The lot numbers and expiration dates are on the bottom of the cartons containing the recalled cold and flu drugs.

Customers who have Rompe Pecho EX, Rompe Pecho CF, Rompe Pecho DM, or Rompe Pecho MAX should discard their supply if it’s part of the lots in the recall.

If you’ve experienced any issues after taking the cold and flu drug in the recall, you should contact your doctor.

You should check out the full press release at this link, which contains contact information for Efficient Laboratories and the FDA. Also, make sure you go through the original Rompe Pecho flu drug recall from January 2020. The current drug recall is an expansion of that action.