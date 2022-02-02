While just a few short years ago, Netflix and Hulu dominated the streaming space, Disney+ has quickly risen as one of the top options out there. It’s no surprise. The service leverages Disney’s massive library of content, both classic and new. The company’s ownership of properties like Marvel and Star Wars makes it an even better option. That, of course, is why you might be wondering how to get a free Disney+ account.

The main service doesn’t stand alone either. The company owns a majority stake in Hulu, plus it owns ESPN — and as a result, the trifecta of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ is one of the best deals in streaming today. But while it may be a great deal, it certainly isn’t free.

Thankfully, there are a few ways to get a free Disney+ account. Granted, many of those ways involve getting subscriptions to other services — but it’s entirely possible that you already have one of those services. And, some of the methods below not only get you a free Disney+ account, but free Hulu and ESPN+ accounts too.

Without further ado, here’s how to get a free Disney+ account.

With a Verizon subscription

Perhaps the easiest way to get a free Disney+ subscription in the U.S. is through a Verizon subscription. Why is it so easy? Well, many people might already have a Verizon subscription — meaning that all you have to do is claim your free account.

In fact, not only will eligible Verizon customers get access to the main service, but they’ll get the whole bundle, which includes Hulu and ESPN+. That’s all for no extra cost, on top of the cost that you already pay for your Verizon subscription.

Of course, not all Verizon customers will get access to Disney+. The bundle is available to subscribers of the 5G Play More and 5G Get More plans. Thankfully, there are no requirements as to how many lines you need on the plans.

To activate the bundle as a Verizon subscriber, all you need to do is add your Disney+ account in the My Verizon app, which you can do by heading to the “More” tab, then tapping on “Add-ons & Apps.”

Subscribe to Verizon

With a US Mobile subscription

Verizon isn’t the only wireless carrier to have a partnership. Some US Mobile subscribers can get access to a Disney+ subscription too. US Mobile subscribers with three lines on an Unlimited All plan can get one “perk,” while those with four lines can get two perks. Perks range from gaming subscriptions to music streaming subscriptions to, you guessed it, the Disney bundle.

Unfortunately, you will need at least three lines to get these perks — but if your whole family is on the carrier, that may not matter.

Subscribe to US Mobile

With Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon has partnered with Disney too. Amazon Music subscribers can get access to a Disney+ account at no additional cost.

Now, there are a few caveats to mention. Notably, the access to Disney+ isn’t ongoing — new customers will get six months of Disney+, while existing customers can get three months, as long as they don’t already have a Disney+ account. After that, users will have to pay for themselves.

Subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited

Using a friend’s account

There’s one more way to get a free Disney+ account — and that’s by using a friend or family member’s account. Unlike Netflix, which limits account-sharing to within a household, Disney+’s terms of service note that the user is responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of their account, and that any damage that might arise from account-sharing, like stolen passwords, is not Disney’s fault.

What does that mean? You can share your account with friends and family, but if anything happens as a result of that, you’re on the hook.

It’s entirely possible that these terms of service will change at some point, especially as it aims to increase the revenue it makes from Disney+. Until then, however, you can use a friend’s Disney+ account. Alternatively, get your own account using the link below.

Subscribe to Disney+