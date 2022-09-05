How to enable dark mode in Snapchat

Want to stop your eyes from burning each time you have to use Snapchat? That’s what dark mode is for, and here’s how you can enable it on both iOS and Android.

Dark mode is an awesome feature on both iPhones and Android devices. Mostly because it helps avid phone users reduce the glare from their devices when they use apps. The harsh blue light/ bright light from your device can even cause eye strain and make it difficult to fall asleep.

Without further ado, let’s look at how to get dark mode on Snapchat.

How to enable dark mode on iPhone

Enabling the official dark mode feature on iPhones is easy. The dark mode option can be accessed directly inside the Snapchat app. iOS users can easily switch between light and dark modes without hassle. Here is how iPhone users can access the Snapchat dark mode option on their devices.

Tap the profile or Bitmoji icon on the top left corner to access your profile page.

After the page pops up, tap the settings gear icon on the top right corner of the screen to access more options.

Look for the “My Account” section and find “App appearance.” Tap on it to change the Snapchat theme.

Inside the “App appearance” menu, select “Always dark.” This enables Snapchat dark mode feature on your iPhone.

Pro-tip

The app appearance method isn’t the only way you can have dark mode enabled on Snapchat. Alternatively, you can use the match system to sync Snapchat with the light theme and dark theme of your device. Here’s how.

Open Snapchat and click on your profile avatar.

Select settings and scroll to “My Account”>>”App appearance.”

Select “Match system.” Once selected, Snapchat will now match your theme to suit the theme of your iOS. Your phone’s light or dark theme would now control the look of your Snapchat.

Automate Snapchat app theme on iPhone

You can automate the dark mode on Snapchat for your iPhone. This way, you do not always have to manually turn on the Snapchat dark mode each time it is needed. Your phone will switch between light and dark themes depending on the time of the day, and your app will follow suit. Ensure the match system is turned on inside Snapchat before starting this process.

Open the Settings App on your iPhone, scroll down to the “Display and Brightness” menu and click on it.

Toggle “Automatic” on and select “Options.”

Set the times you want to use the iOS light theme and when you want to use the dark theme. You could also set your iPhone theme to alternate between sunrise and sunset. Once set, Snapchat will automatically change modes based on your phone’s theme.

With any of the methods outlined above, you can now use dark mode on Snapchat easily. Choose the best dark mode method you want and begin enjoying the App in a dark theme.

How to enable dark mode on Snapchat for Android

Android users can enable dark mode on the Android App by accessing developer mode. The dark mode feature is only available in the beta version, and they aren’t taking any new sign-ups right now. The option to enable dark mode is not provided by the developer natively.

So, have to use a manual theme to get dark mode and enjoy this feature. Here are the steps to switch your Snapchat Android app from a light theme to a dark theme.

Access your settings menu from either your notification bar or app tray.

After clicking on Settings, scroll down to “About Phone.”

Select “Software information.” Scroll to the bottom and look for the “Build number.” Tap on the build number five or six times to enable developer mode on your Android.

Go back to the main Settings menu of your android device and search for developer options. Toggle the developer options switch on to access its contents.

Scroll to the “Hardware accelerating rendering” option and Toggle “Override force-dark” on. The Override force-dark would force a dark theme across all apps, including those without the dark theme support.

If you have the latest version of the Snapchat app installed, this process may not work. You may need to re-install an older version of the App to force dark mode. This involves downloading the App from third-party websites outside the Google Play Store.

Alternatively, you could decide to use third-party apps to enforce dark mode on Android. You should note that not all Android devices support the use of these apps. Furthermore, dark mode on Snapchat may not be available through these apps, depending on the version of Snapchat you are using.

Benefits of using dark mode in Snapchat

Saves Battery

It saves your phone’s battery and prevents it from running out faster. Darker themes require less light to display, which makes it less battery-consuming. This feature is even more pronounced on OLED screens. Switching from a light theme to a dark theme could save you a few hours of battery life.

Less Intrusive

Dark mode is great if you want to use apps in public spaces. Mainly because it’s less distracting. A bright phone screen in a cinema is borderline impolite.

Using Snapchat in dark mode allows you to use the App around other people without visually distracting them. Whether you’re in bed with a family member or out with friends, you can use Snapchat without any hassle.

FAQ