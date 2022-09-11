Pins are the most basic means of interacting with Google Maps. A pin lets you mark a location or building. A pin also allows Google Maps to show you features and necessary information about the place or location where the pin is dropped.

If you don’t know how to drop a pin in Google Maps, you’ve come to the right place. This article will tell you all you need to know about dropping those pins on Google Maps.

How to drop a pin in Google Maps on the Mobile App

How to drop a pin on any location

Launch the Google Maps app on your mobile device.

Long press on any location on the screen. A red pin will appear on that spot.

That’s it. You just dropped a pin on that location!

Once you drop a pin, the bottom of the screen will show options for interacting with the spot or specific location where you dropped the pin.

These options include directions, a save icon to save the location, a share icon, and a label icon.

On Android devices or iOS devices, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to bring up more options. These options include photos, local time, and distance measurement tools.

How to drop a pin on a major point of attraction

Dropping a pin on a major point of attraction is different from dropping a pin on a random location. Point of attractions include restaurants, bars, schools, cinemas, hospitals, sporting facilities, parks, museums, and malls.

To drop a pin on a point of attraction, all you need to do is to tap on the point of attraction. A pin is dropped there immediately when you do that.

You can also drop a pin on a point of attraction by searching for it in the search bar.

Search for a place on the search bar.

Tap on it once it pops up among the search suggestions to drop a pin.

The pin will appear on the spot.

Interacting with dropped pins on points of attraction

Once you drop a pin in Google Maps on your mobile device, tap it. Then, you can interact with the pin by swiping up from the bottom of your screen.

Swiping up from the bottom of the screen will bring up several options and further details about the place where you dropped a pin on.

You will see reviews, photos, pricing, menu, opening and closing hours, websites, phone contacts, public transit points, and other information.

How to drop a pin in Google Maps on a computer

Method One: Clicking on a point of attraction

Open a computer browser and visit the Google Maps website on the desktop browser.

Click on a point of attraction.

That will drop a red pin on the desired location. It will also open up a side panel or info box on the left side of the screen.

Scroll down the pop-up box to get further information on directions, phone contact, opening hours, and websites.

Method Two: Using the search bar for dropping pins on the desired location

Go to the Google Maps search bar on the left-hand side of the page and enter your desired address or location.

Click on one of the relevant search suggestions that pop up.

Once you click on the search suggestion, a pin automatically drops on the location.

Click on a random spot on Google Maps

Clicking on a random spot on the browser version of Google Maps will drop a tiny black pin on the map. But the side panel at the left of the screen won’t come up. Instead, a small text box will appear.

The small text box contains the coordinate of the place, the exact address of the place, the postal code or zip code, and a right arrow that you can click on to get directions to the place.

You can drop a black pin on Google Maps to help you find the exact location of a random point on the map through its longitude and latitude.

You can also use it to calculate the distance between that point and another point on the map.

Click again on a black pin to change it to a blue pin.

This will also bring up a side panel at the left with traffic and weather info. It will also bring up a search bar that you can use to search for restaurants, hotels, and bars nearby.

How to save a pin in Google Maps

You can save an important pin in Google Maps to easily recall a location later. Follow these steps to do so.

Saving a pin on Google Maps mobile

Tap the save icon among the options you get after dropping a pin.

You will be asked to select a save list. Pick any list of your choice.

You can also create a new list and name it whatever you want.

Tap on done to finish saving the pin.

You can go back to revisit any of your saved pins or starred places whenever you wish. You can choose to make the list private, shared, or public.

Saving a pin on the desktop version of Google Maps

After dropping the pin, click Save on the side menu.

Select a current list to save the pin or create a new list.

A pop-up message will notify you that you have saved the pin successfully.

To access your saved pins:

Click on the hamburger menu icon at the top left corner of the side menu.

Then click on Your Places.

A pop-up screen will show you your lists containing your saved pins.

Pins make it easy for you to use places as a point of reference and also to save locations for a later time. Furthermore, pins allow you to use Google Maps as a measurement tool. And of course, sharing a pin through Google Maps is an easy way to share your location with a contact.

FAQ

Can you drop more than one pin on Google Maps at once?

No. You can only drop a pin at a time on Google Maps.

If you want to add multiple pins to Google Maps, you’ll have to create a custom map by selecting the Create Map tool.

How do you send a pin drop on Google Maps?

After dropping the pin on Google Maps, click on it or swipe up on your screen to bring up more options. Select Share among the options. Now, you can share the pin drop or address with anyone you want.

If you want to send or share a new location, you will have to drop a new pin on the new location.

How do I mark a location on Google Maps?

You mark a location on Google Maps when you drop a pin on the location. Tap or click the save icon to save the location to a list. You can go back to check your saved locations on Google Maps whenever you need to.

How do you add a pin on Google Maps on iPhone?

Launch the Google Maps app on your iPhone. Navigate or search for the approximate location of the place on the map. Touch and hold the screen to drop a pin on the location.

How do I add a location to Google Maps on iPhone?

Tap on Contribute on your Google Maps app. Then tap on Add a place. You can use this to add unidentified businesses and landmarks to Google Maps. This boosts your rating as a local contributor to Google Maps. You can earn rewards for doing this.

How do I add my business location to Google Maps?

Search for your business address on the Google Maps search bar. Click on Add your business in the Business Profile on the left. You can also click on Claim your business where applicable.

How much does it cost to put your business on Google Maps?

Adding your business on Google Maps is free.

Why is my business not showing on Google Maps?

Your business isn’t showing on Google Maps because you haven’t added or listed it. You can do this easily by signing in to your Google Maps account, searching for your business address, and adding it.

How do I use Google Maps?

Open the Google Maps app and search for a location that you need to get to. Turn on your phone’s location service for more accurate usage. Tap on the GPS icon at the bottom right of the Google Maps screen to get accurate directions to anywhere you are going.

