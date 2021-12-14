Best smart thermostats in 2022: Keep your home at the right temperature

Nobody wants to be too cold or too hot during the day. Moving forward with technology, you want to make sure that you keep up with the trends. That means you should be looking to set up your home in a smart and sophisticated way. And by smart, we mean with smart technology. Syncing your home with virtual assistants and smart speakers can save time throughout the day and help save you money. Another addition to your home that can be set up for voice controls is smart thermostats. Finding the best smart thermostats can be tricky.

Wanting to keep your home at the proper temperature while also saving on your electric bill isn’t easy. So having a system that can help regulate the temperature for you and automatically raise or lower it makes a lot of sense. That’s what a smart thermostat can do for you. We’ve highlighted some of the best smart thermostats on the market to help you find one for your home. Take a look at our picks.

Best overall: Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Pros: Home/Away assist adjusts when you leave, checks your energy settings

Cons: Some have complained the battery doesn’t last

Setting up a new thermostat in your home should be simple. With the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, it will be. It is incredibly simple to install, as it is compatible with 95% of heating and cooling systems. This is a thermostat that adapts to your lifestyle. You don’t have to program it, as it will Auto-Schedule to learn your tendencies. With the Home/Away assist feature, it won’t heat or cool an empty room or home. It will realize when you are leaving and automatically cease or temper its settings. That will save you money in the long run.

Speaking of saving money, the Nest Leaf appears when you choose a temperature that saves energy. So you can then make those temperatures your default ones. Also, this helps you save more, thanks to the Check your Energy History feature. It’ll show you how much energy you’ve used in the past. It comes with a remote control for better use. This comes in multiple metal finishes.

Best smart thermostats for tracking usage: Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat

Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat

Pros: Smart home compatible, ability to control it from anywhere

Cons: No touchscreen color display

The Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat is ENERGY STAR-certified and helps you save on your HVAC costs. You can schedule flexibly and map out your week of usage with this. On average, consumers save about 23% on HVAC costs with this. With remote access, geofencing, and the ability to control it from anywhere, you’ll find out just how easy this is. It is one of the best smart thermostats because of how accessible it is to use.

Most take only 30 minutes maximum to install. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and also Samsung SmartThings. You’ll be able to monitor current usage reports as well as historical data to see how long the cooling and fan runtimes are. It is all stored in the useful app. Using the remote control or the app allows you to set your temperatures from anywhere. The Sensi smart alerts let you know if there is dangerous humidity levels in your home.

Best for voice controls: ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control

ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control

Pros: SmartSensor extends comfort to your most important rooms, automatically pauses when a door or window is left open

Cons: Return policy is quite short

Tell the best smart thermostats what to do when you have the ecobee SmartThermstat with Voice Control. It comes with Siri and Alexa built-in for calls, music, and added control. You’ll be able to sync this with multiple voice assistants. It will integrate seamlessly with your preferred smart home system. It only takes 45 minutes to install. Thanks to SmartSensor, your comfort will extend to your most important rooms.

It will automatically pause your heating or cooling when a door or window is left open. That way, you won’t be losing money. On average, this helps you save 26% on annual heating and cooling costs. You’ll also receive updates on your smartphone that a door or window was left open and that it is shutting off. It features presence detection and a speaker built into it.

Best for personalization: Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat

Honeywell Home RTH9585WF1004 Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat

Pros: Set the colors to mimic your aesthetic, ENERGY STAR-certified performance

Cons: Does not feature auto Home/Away mode

Have your smart thermostat blend into your wall with the Honeywell Home RTH9585WF1004 Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat. You can personalize the color to fit in with your décor. The back panel can be changed as you update the home. This offers flexible programming options for your schedule. It also allows you to change up your settings as the utility company’s rates spike. The bright and easy-to-read touchscreen is simple to use and can be customized.

This is an ENERGY STAR-certified thermostat that will track your heating and cooling usage and produce monthly energy reports. It is compatible with forced air, hot water and steam, and heat pumps with electric backup. Set your schedule on the touchscreen or on the Honeywell smartphone app.

Best value: WYZE Smart WiFi Thermostat

WYZE Smart WiFi Thermostat

Pros: Affordable, easy controls for guests and friends

Cons: Mounts vertically

The WYZE Smart WiFi Thermostat provides plenty of bang for your buck. You can use the controls on the thermostat itself or in the app for a simpler setting. You’ll keep your pets comfortable, avoid frozen plumbing, and have it set to the right temperature for when you arrive home. This works with multiple voice assistants. Also, you can create a seven-day schedule to map out your week for when you might need cooling or heating the most.

The Wyze app recommends insights based on your usage of how to save money on your electric bill. It takes no time to learn how to use it. There are step-by-step installation instructions for creating the best settings for your home. It is small and looks nice on your wall.