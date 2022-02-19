Roku is easily one of the best smart TV platforms, thanks to its easy-to-use interface, wide array of smart features, and more. In recent years, Roku has gotten even better, adding support for features like Apple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2. Because of this, it would make sense to want a Roku TV.

But which one should you get? There are a number of Roku TVs out there. That said, there’s one company that seems to be head and shoulders above the others when it comes to developing great Roku TVs — TCL. In fact, TCL is the only company featured on this list, and it’s not because we didn’t consider other options.

When buying a new TV, there are a few things to consider. For starters, you’ll want to think about the screen size you want. Most TVs these days range from around 40 inches to around 65 inches, though some of these options are available in even bigger sizes. You’ll also want to think about the overall brightness of the TV, and how many HDMI ports it has, especially if you like gaming. And, if you do game, you’ll want to think about the specs of those HDMI ports, in order to get the most from your console.

Without further ado, here are the best Roku TVs in 2022.

Best Roku TV overall: TCL 6-Series

Like the Roku operating system and want the best TV you can get? In that case, it’s worth considering the TCL 6-Series. The TCL 6-Series offers excellent image quality and a range of features, without breaking the bank.

It’s important to note that the TCL 6-Series is available with both Roku and Android TV. If you want Roku, you’ll need to make sure that you buy the Roku model.

If you do, you’ll love the image quality on offer by the TV. The TCL 6-Series is a QLED model, meaning that it should offer bright, vibrant colors, with Mini-LED backlighting, which should help it produce deep black levels and high contrast. In other words, it should look excellent.

So what are the downsides to this TV? Well, unfortunately, the TV doesn’t have HDMI 2.1 support, so you won’t be able to a 4K resolution at 120 frames per second. Still, the TV is a solid option for all kinds of usage.

Best budget Roku TV: TCL-4-Series

If you like TCL’s approach to TVs but don’t want to spend as much as you would for the TCL 6-Series, then the TCL 4-Series is worth considering instead. This TV still offers great image quality, but comes at a lower price than the 6-Series.

So what’s sacrificed to hit that lower price? Well, the TV doesn’t offer the QLED tech on offer by the higher-end TVs, and you won’t get the Mini-LED backlighting. In general, you won’t get the same image quality as the 6-Series, despite the fact that it still looks pretty good for a TV in this price range.

Of course, you will still get many of the same features. The TV still offers Roku, with support for most smart home ecosystems and AirPlay 2. In day-to-day use, the TV should work pretty much the same as the 6-Series — so if you care more about features than image quality, then you’ll be happy with this option.

Best 8K Roku TV: TCL 6-Series 8K

4K TVs are more than crisp enough for most, but if you want to take things to the next level, it’s worth considering an 8K TV instead. 8K TVs have four times as many pixels as 4K TVs, essentially meaning that you’ll get incredibly crisp, detailed video. Of course, you’ll need to keep in mind that there isn’t a ton of 8K content out there, so you may not be able to take full advantage of the high resolution just yet. But eventually, you will.

Apart from the 8K resolution, the TV offers a number of other features too. You’ll get the QLED display panel with Mini-LED backlighting, ensuring that you get vibrant colors and deep black levels, like you would the 4K model of this TV.

Of course, you’ll also get the Roku operating system, with its support for all the best smart home ecosystems, and its easy-to-use interface. The TV is pretty expensive, but that’s the price you pay for an 8K resolution right now.

Best cheap Roku TV: TCL 3-Series

If all you care about is getting a smart, easy-to-use TV experience and don’t necessarily notice a difference in image quality between different TVs, then it’s worth considering the TCL 3-Series. The TCL 3-Series is the worst of these TVs in terms of image quality, but the trade-off is that it’s pretty cheap, and still offers everything you know and love about the Roku operating system.

That includes things like support for Apple’s HomeKit, Google Assistant, AirPlay, and more. The TV is available in a range of sizes, but the smallest model, which is 32 inches, comes at $169.99. Keep in mind that the trade-off is a pretty low-resolution display. In fact, the TV is only 720p for the smallest model, or 1,080p for the larger models. Ultimately, it’s a solid option in its price range, but if you can afford to go for a 4-Series instead, we recommend doing so.