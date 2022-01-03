CES 2022: The Eve Outdoor Cam supports HomeKit Secure Video and has a floodlight

Eve Energy has long offered excellent products for Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem of smart home devices, and now, it’s adding another product to that lineup — the Eve Outdoor Cam. The Eve Outdoor Cam is built to offer good security outside an Apple home and as such, it supports HomeKit Secure Video.

Unfortunately, the camera will not support the upcoming Matter smart home spec at launch. That’s because of the fact that the Matter spec, in general, doesn’t really support security cameras, and it likely won’t for a while after its release. Still, the camera will work perfectly fine in a HomeKit setup — it just won’t work in other smart home ecosystems.

“Combining elegant aesthetics with technology designed to safeguard privacy, Eve Outdoor Cam goes beyond legacy surveillance camera concepts with their conspicuous looks and manufacturer clouds,” said Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve. “Eve Outdoor Cam embodies what Eve stands for: beautiful, connected home products that set the standard for privacy-first smart homes.”

Eve Outdoor Cam specs and design

The Eve Outdoor Cam offers decent specs for the price. While the 1,080p resolution is a little low, HomeKit Secure Video only supports 1,080p video in the first place. The camera has a 157-degree field-of-view, and supports infrared night vision. So, you don’t have to rely on the built-in floodlight if you don’t want to.

Image source: Eve

Of course, because the camera is built to be used outdoors, it needs to be relatively durable. The camera has an IP55 certification, so it should be able to survive some exposure to water.

The design of the camera is completely different to that of the traditional Eve Cam. It has a rectangular shape, with around two-thirds of the device being dedicated to the floodlight. The bottom of the device is the actual camera sensor. It’s built from black plastic, and can be wall-mounted.

Unfortunately, the Eve Outdoor Cam is not battery powered — so you’ll have to run a wire to it for power. That will limit how and where users can actually place the camera, especially for those who rent.

It’s important to remember that to use a HomeKit Secure Video camera, you will need to have iCloud, and a device like an Apple TV or a HomePod to serve as a hub for your smart home.

Pricing and availability

The Eve Outdoor Cam comes at $249.95, and will be available for purchase starting on April 5, from Eve, Amazon, and eventually, Apple. So, you’ll have to wait a little before you can get it for yourself.