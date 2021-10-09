Best phone chargers of 2021: Juice up for your next outing

Your phone is the gateway to the rest of your digital world. If it’s dead, you might feel a lot like you are, too. Though most smartphones and tablets have batteries that are more than capable of lasting multiple days on standby and many all day even when you run them out of juice, you still need a place to top them off at the end of the day. That’s where the best phone chargers on the market come in.

With that in mind, you’ll want to make sure you have the best possible chargers to boost your favorite device back to 100% as soon as you can. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a list of some of our favorites, from fast chargers to car chargers, below. So if you’re looking for a quicker or more reliable way to fill your iPhone or Android device’s battery once more, check out the best phone chargers below.

There are a few things to consider before you buy a phone charger. Notably, you’ll want to think about the types of ports you need — whether you’re willing to make the switch to USB-C, or you want to stick with USB-A. And, you’ll want to think about charging speeds, as many modern phones support fast charging tech that only some devices can take advantage of.

Best phone charger overall: Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim Desktop Charger

Pros: Multiple USB-C ports and USB-A ports, can charge most devices

Cons: A bit large for some users

Anker’s PowerPort Atom III Slim Desktop Charger is an all-in-one solution with multiple ports to charge up all of your devices. It’s a diminutive “power station” to handle all comers, with two USB-C ports (18W for phones and 45W for tablets) and two USB-A ports for other devices in your home, specifically older ones that haven’t moved on to the new USB standard.

It’s not a bulky brick like most portable chargers, but it isn’t the thinnest either — this might not resonate with some users — but it excels in its singular purpose to juice your devices up quickly and without issue. But best of all, it’s affordable and functional, and should last you some time. It’ll also be a nice space-saving solution for anyone looking to avoid having multiple chargers for different use cases. And some of the best phone chargers are a little larger, anyway.

Best dual phone charger: Spigen 40W Dual USB C Wall Charger

Pros: Fast charging, reliable, two slots

Cons: No USB-A ports for older devices

Everyone with multiple tech devices in their home can benefit from a multiport charger. The Spigen 40W Dual USB C Wall Charger is an excellent option, as it provides two USB-C charging ports capable of charging both iOS and Android devices as well as MacBook Air and iPad Pro tablets and your Nintendo Switch if you have one.

It’s small, lightweight, and compact, and it’s ready for you to toss in your bag and go. While there aren’t any USB-A ports for those older devices you may still have lying around, it’s certainly quick and efficient for newer phones and other electronics, with great power delivery that’ll make you eager to juice up the next time you breach 30% battery life.

Best car phone charger: Anker PowerDrive III Duo

Pros: Small and compact, LED lamp to guide you at night, charge two devices at once

Cons: Attracts fingerprints easily

If you drive an older car or the model you have doesn’t have a way to charge your phone, a great car charger is a great addition to your on-the-go toolkit. The Anker PowerDrive III Duo is a small yet mighty car charger with two USB-C ports that supports fast charging for both iOS and Android devices.

Charge just about anything you wish on the go while driving, and then pop out this ultra-compact charger and leave it in the car for your next trip. Kiss arriving at your destination with a dead phone goodbye, especially since this charger is built for speed and efficiency. It may attract fingerprints, but that’s a small price to pay for what it’s capable of.

Best fast charger: Anker PowerPort Atom III

Pros: Charge two devices at once, supports fast charging with Anker PowerIQ 3.0 tech, smaller than a MacBook charger



Cons: Only one USB-C port

Sometimes, all you want is for your phone to charge as quickly as humanly possible. Maybe you’ve got something to do and you don’t want to wait for that big battery to refuel. Or maybe you’re just ready for something faster in 2021 when your devices can do so much already. The Anker PowerPort Atom III is a great choice for speed demons.

It supports fast charging by way of Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 technology, and it’s compatible with any USB-C devices. It’s also 15% smaller than a typical MacBook charger, though it packs the same wallop in terms of power. You get one USB-C port and one USB-A port to go to town — so whatever you need to make sure is at full power, you’re more than covered here.

Best portable phone charger: iMuto 20,000mAh Power Bank

Pros: Massive amount of battery power, indicator shows you how much power is left

Cons: A bit large and unwieldy

Sometimes the unthinkable happens when you’re out and about: Your phone is in low power mode, and there’s nowhere to charge it. You want a high-capacity, reliable portable charger that can get you back to 100% and then have some juice left over to spare. The iMuto 20,000mAh Power Bank can charge itself up in just an hour, then offer enough charges for your smartphone, at least four times over.

You can see how much charge is remaining on the device itself, and though it’s unwieldy, it can make sure any device you’ve got with you is sufficiently topped off when you need it the most. And though it’s a bit big and unwieldy, you’ll be grateful for the power when you reach into your bag or pocket and find it there waiting with a fresh 20,000mAh of power. Never be stranded without a phone again.