Best Apple Watch chargers 2021: Refuel your smartwatch

An Apple Watch can be used for so many different aspects of your life. Ensuring your Apple Watch is fully charged and functional isn’t always easy — especially considering your watch rarely leaves your wrist. That’s why you need a good charger that will charge your device quickly and easily, just in the event that you do wait until the very last minute to do so. If you’re getting ready for the Apple Watch 7, you likely have an Apple Watch already.

But like any piece of tech, there are a million different chargers out there that seemingly do the same thing. So you have to try and figure out which ones are the most effective? Luckily, we have an answer to that question. Let’s look at some of the best Apple Watch chargers on the market today.

Best magnetic Apple Watch chargers: Dafudag Watch Charger Magnetic Charging Cable

Pros: Stylish and lightweight, charged in under 2.5 hours

Cons: Not as effective with thick cases

A simple magnetic charger can be a major convenience, considering all you have to do is simply stick your Apple Watch on the USB charger and call it a day. Using the Dafudag Watch Charger Magnetic Charging Cable will have your watch charged in no time. This takes under 2.5 hours to fully charge an Apple Watch. This measures 3.3 feet, providing you with an optimum length. You can adjust the angle freely without deviating it from the charging center.

It is magnetic, so it’ll cling to your Apple Watch. This has high shock absorption and high-temperature resistance. It is compatible with 44mm 42mm 40mm 38mm watches and every existing Apple Watch Series. There is interface protection, giving you the safety you need.

Best Apple Watch chargers stand: elago Upgraded W3 Stand

Pros: Aesthetically pleasing, compatible with Nightstand Mode

Cons: Needs some help fitting just right

Another option is this elago Upgraded W3 Stand. Obviously, the vintage design was appealing, especially if you’re someone who appreciates the retro 90’s look. In addition to making your Apple Watch look like an old-school Apple desktop, it provides fast charging on an easy-to-use magnetic setup.

This stand is great at night when you still want to use certain functions on your Apple Watch like the alarm setting or messenger. You can sit up in bed and still access your phone without having to take it off the charger. It works with Apple Watch Series 1 through 7 and is compatible with Apple Watch Nightstand Mode. It even features a 30-day guarantee.

Best 3-In-1 Apple Watch charger stand:

Pros: Charges more than one device, advanced automatic control technology

Cons: Not proven to work with later versions of Apple Watches

Killing two — or in this case, three — birds with one stone is always convenient when it comes to your Apple technology. If you’re looking to charge a few of your devices simultaneously, the SODYSNAY Wireless Charger, 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Dock is the perfect option. This convenient and versatile charger can charge your Apple Watch, AirPods, tablet, and phone all at once. It isn’t only compatible with the iPhone, as it can charge other mobile devices from brands like Samsung, LG, HTC, Huawei, and Sony.

It uses advanced automatic control technology to charge your phone quickly and efficiently. This will also guard your device battery against overcharge damage. It’s also made with a durable silicone material that prevents nicks and scratches on any of your devices. It’s compatible with the Apple Watch Series 1, 2, 3, and 4, in addition to plenty of other pieces of tech.

Best wireless charger: ChiHope Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger

Pros: Compatible with all iterations, cable-free charging

Cons: Have to provide another power source

If you’re worried about charging your watch on the go, the ChiHope Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger is a way around that. You’ll love the magnetic induction charging as it stays on your watch. This is a USB charger that is compatible with all 44mm, 42mm, 40mm, 38mm Apple Watches from Series 6 and down. You’ll be able to charge your watch without the need for a cable. You can carry this on a lanyard for safekeeping or just toss it in your bag.

This will fully charge your watch within two hours. There is built-in output short circuit protection, overvoltage protection, and overload protection. This is safe for your charger and your watch. If you’re plugging this into a wall outlet, your watch will rest on top of it with ease.

Most versatile: AICase Updated Watch Charger Magnetic Cable

Pros: Charges iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time, stops charging when fully charged

Cons: Splits the charging power

For those who have both an iPhone and an Apple Watch, the AICase Updated Watch Charger Magnetic Cable is perfect. This is one of the best Apple Watch chargers because it is a two-in-one cable that has a magnetic watch charger on one end and an iPhone lightning cable charger on the other. This is great for people who like to charge their devices overnight. It will stop charging when whatever is charging is fully charged.

It is compatible with iPhones and iPads as well as all Apple Watches. You’ll be impressed at how quickly this will charge, even if it is splitting the power. It is lightweight and easy to bring with you. There is constant temperature charging technology to keep an eye on overheating. The magnetic absorption for the Apple Watch keeps it connected.

