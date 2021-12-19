Best PC gaming accessories in 2022: Things every PC gamer needs

Sometimes, there’s nothing like pulling a chair up to your desk and launching into your favorite PC games. But, if you want to make the most of your PC gaming experience, then you’re going to want to run some of the best PC gaming accessories. Of course, with so many peripherals and accessories out there, narrowing down what the best is can be difficult. That’s why we’re here.

The best PC gaming accessories can vary, depending on what kind of games you like to play. Still, though, there are a few items that every PC gamer will want to add to their arsenal. Traditionally, you’re going to want a great gaming headset, a fantastic gaming mouse, and a killer gaming keyboard. Having a solid gaming monitor is also a good idea. And, if you enjoy flight sims or games like Star Citizen, adding a flight stick can be a game-changer.

Now that you’ve got an idea of what kind of PC gaming accessories you might need, it’s time to dig in. In this guide, we’ll highlight some of the best PC gaming accessories, including the basics. Of course, you don’t have to add things like a flight stick to your list, but it will definitely increase the immersion in the games that use it.

Best PC gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Pros: Good battery life, wireless connection, fantastic audio quality

Cons: Price, Mic could be better

When it comes to PC gaming accessories, Razer is one of the best-known brands, and for good reason. If you’re looking for a great gaming headset for your PC, then look no further than the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro. Not only is this headset extremely comfortable, but it also offers a completely wireless connection. Simply plug in the 2.4Ghz dongle into an open USB slot on your computer, and you’re ready to get down in your favorite PC games.

The battery life on display here is also exceptionally good. You’ll get 24 hours’ worth of gaming on a single charge. If you’re running low on battery, you can plug in a 3.5mm cable for traditional wired listening. The headset also comes with a built-in and detachable microphone. It’s not the best mic out there, but it’s feasible for gaming with your pals. The real star of the show here, though, is the audio quality.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro sports two Triforce Titanium 50mm high-end sound drivers. These deliver fantastic quality, and you can fine-tune the highs, mids, and lows to your liking using Razer’s app. This lets you pick out the exact sounds you want to hear, whether that’s footsteps in Halo Infinite or the next crescendo of heavy metal in Doom Eternal.

Best PC gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V2

Pros: Price, sensor is great, shape feels nice in most hands

Cons: Not as many buttons as other options, minimal features

The mouse is one of the easiest peripherals to skimp on. After all, why invest in an expensive mouse when they all work the same, right? Not quite. If you really want to make the most of your PC gaming experience, then adding one of the best PC gaming mice to your desk is a must. That’s where the Razer DeathAdder V2 comes in.

This mouse isn’t loaded with quite as many features as some of the other mice in our best gaming mice guide, but it still has plenty of extra juice for your gaming habits. Not only is the sensor one of the best, but the shape of the mouse feels good in just about any type of mouse grip. The price is also another big pro, as the DeathAdder V2 costs under $100.

If you’re looking for a great gaming mouse that isn’t going to break the bank, then Razer’s DeathAdder V2 is a sure-fire win. You can easily change the DPI on-the-go by using two buttons situated underneath the mouse wheel. For hardcore gamers, that’s a must-have feature on any mouse. There also aren’t as many buttons as you might find on a mouse designed for MMO players. But, that shouldn’t be a problem for most PC gamers.

Best PC gaming keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins

Pros: Multiple levels of adjustment, tons of RGB lighting customization, compact and clean design

Cons: No media keys, difficult-to-use software

There is no shortage of options when it comes to gaming keyboards. Despite all those options, though, the HyperX Alloy Origins is still our clear winner. We previously recommended this keyboard in our best keyboards guide, and we’re going to stand by that choice here, too.

The compact design of the keyboard means you don’t have any wasted space on your desk. That’s ideal for hardcore and casual gamers alike, especially if you’re playing games that require you to interact with your keyboard a lot. The short key distances also mean that the response time of each keypress is fantastic. Additionally, the three-level height adjustment on the back of the keyboard makes it easy to find a setting that works for you.

The only downsides to this keyboard are the lack of media keys, as well as a somewhat difficult-to-use software suite. The keys are also a little clicky, though not nearly as much as some other mechanical keyboards out there. The RGB lighting included in the keyboard can also be customized to extreme levels. That makes it easy to set your keyboard up in a way that fits your style perfectly.

Best PC gaming flight stick: Logitech G X56

Pros: RGB lighting, support for 13 different axes, multiple switches and buttons

Cons: Price, requires a good bit of space

A HOTAS isn’t a necessary accessory for every PC gamer. But, if you play games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, Star Citizen, or any other flight sim game, you’re going to want one. The Logitech G X56 is the best offering out there, too. Not only does this HOTAS feel good in the hands, but it’s loaded with tons of much-needed features.

The first standout feature here is the ability to change up the lighting on the flight stick. It’s a minor thing overall, as it doesn’t change the useability of the stick. However, for those that really dig into customizing their battle station, RGB can be a fantastic addition to any peripheral. You’ll also find 31 programmable buttons situated on the HOTAS. That makes it easy to set your HOTAS up for every command you need to issue in a flight sim.

The Logitech G X56 also supports up to 13 different axes, which means an unparalleled level of immersion when flying in games. It’s easily the most versatile flight stick out there. If you enjoy playing flight sims, you’re going to want to add one of these bad boys to your PC gaming setup.

Best PC gaming monitor: Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor

Pros: Flat and curved options, up to 34-inch display, fantastic visuals with 1ms response time

Cons: Price, no 4K resolution option

Just like a keyboard or mouse, a great gaming monitor can completely change your PC gaming experience. There are a lot of options out there, too, though not all are created equal. Just like with any display type, it’s important to take the response time, the display size, and the quality of the visuals into account. That’s why we recommend the Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor.

This PC gaming monitor has all the features you could ask for in a display. It comes in three different sizes, 27-inch, 32-inch, and 34-inch. You can also get it in a flat or curved display orientation, depending on what you like. The real standout feature here, though, is the refresh rate. The Odyssey G5 offers up to a 165Hz refresh rate, depending on the option you choose.

The only real downside to this monitor is that it’s expensive, weighing in at almost $500 depending on the variant you purchase. The price is more than justified, though, as the 1440P display delivers beautiful visuals no matter what game you’re playing. We’re also a little sad that there isn’t a standard 4K option, but that’s not really a reason to write this monitor off.

