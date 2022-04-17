Best men’s deodorant in 2022

Face it: there are definitely times that you stink. Everybody produces body odor and some of us produce it more than others. It’s just a fact of life. There are plenty of ways to eliminate or, at least, hide your body odor. Regularly bathing is an obvious one. But you’re not always near a shower throughout the day. Deodorant is something that is a must for everyone.

Even though some celebrities have discussed their lack of bathing in recent months (looking at you Jake Gyllenhaal), using deodorant and antiperspirant is important, especially for men. Men and women both sweat, but men’s odors vary from women’s. They can be more noticeable, especially if you’re up close. But there’s nothing to fear, as there are plenty of options on the market. Here are our picks for the best men’s deodorant.

Best men’s aluminum-free deodorant: Old Spice Aluminum Free Deodorant for Men

Pros: Free of aluminum, works for up to 24 hours,

Cons: Scent is more pungent than you may want

Many people are worried about aluminum in their deodorant. With Old Spice Aluminum-Free Deodorant for Men, that won’t be an issue. You’ll receive three 3-ounce containers in a pack and the scent is of timber with sandalwood. It helps that the real ingredients keep you smelling fresher. This is a deodorant, but not an antiperspirant.

It works for up to 24 hours, so it’ll last a long time. The scent is either lovely to you or rather pungent. Some people who don’t love the scent think it lasts a little too long. But this is safe to use on your underarms. Aluminum is what tends to leave any yellow stains on white shirts, so this helps eliminate that.

Best antiperspirant deodorant: Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant Deodorant

Pros: Protects against sweat and odor, lasts a long time, triple-action moisturizer

Cons: Scent can be a bit mild

For those looking for long-lasting protection against both sweat and odor, Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant Deodorant is a great choice. It delivers 48 hours of sweat and odor protection. It is tough on sweat but soft on your skin. Built with triple-action moisturizer and Vitamin E, it is paraben-free and helps retain skin moisture. This applies smoothly.

The scent is Extra Fresh and while it is not overpowering, it is subtle. Others may think it is too mild though, depending on how much you’re relying on a scent. This is made cruelty-free, so it isn’t tested on animals. You will get four sticks in a pack, making this a great value purchase.

Best natural deodorant: Native Deodorant

Pros: Many scent options, free of aluminum, parabens, talc, and phthalates

Cons: Not meant for sensitive skin

If you are only interested in natural ingredients, Native Deodorant is the top brand in that space. It is made without aluminum, parabens, talc, and phthalates. All of the ingredients are derived from natural ones. It provides effective protection against odor and is offered in many scents including eucalyptus and mint, peach blossom, charcoal, and more.

It goes on easily and uses both safe and sustainable fragrances. This isn’t tested on animals and is made for both men and women. It isn’t meant for sensitive skin though. This includes coconut oil, tapioca, shea butter, and probiotics.

Best men’s deodorant for sensitive skin: Degree Men Original Antiperspirant Deodorant

Pros: Non-irritating formula, 48 hours of protection

Cons: Reduces underarm wetness but doesn’t eliminate it

Itchy skin that can develop redness easily has to be protected and Degree Men Original Antiperspirant Deodorant does just that. This delivers 48 hours of protection, as it works against sweat and odor. This contains a non-irritating formula meant for sensitive skin. It keeps up with every step you take.

The Cool Comfort men’s fragrance is pleasant and lasts. No matter if you’re working out, going to work, or just spending the day at home, this will work. Also, it promotes confidence in your armpits. This comes in a pack of six, so you should try it before you buy it in a bundle. Be careful as it reduces underarm wetness but doesn’t fully eliminate it.

Best men’s deodorant for women: hello Deodorant With Shea Butter for Women + Men

Pros: Formulated not to stain, glides easily

Cons: Many people have had issues with the containers

Some women prefer to wear men’s deodorant. hello Deodorant is great for anyone. It is clinically proven to provide 24 hours of odor protection. You will enjoy three in a pack and you can choose a variety pack or three of either clean + fresh, sweet coconut, and fresh citrus. Made with shea butter to soothe and moisturize, it is a gender-neutral deodorant.

It is aluminum-free and contains no baking soda, parabens, talcs, dyes, gluten, and artificial fragrances. This is crafted from natural oils and waxes. It applies non-greasy and goes on smoothly. The packaging has been an issue for some people though.

Best against sweat: Old Spice Clinical Sweat Defense

Pros: 5-in-1 protection power, 72 hours of proven sweat protection

Cons: Newer formula dries out faster

The best men’s deodorant for sweat is Old Spice Clinical Sweat Defense. This is formulated with 5-in-1 protection power. That means it is great against odor and sweat for long periods of time. It offers 72 hours of proven sweat protection, promoting longer security compared to clear sticks.

The superior wetness protection has been tested and backed by dermatologists. This has a lasting scent of lemons and limes. It’s gentle on your skin, making it good for those with sensitive skin. You get three in a pack. Some have said that, since the formula changed, it dries out faster.

Is there deodorant for private parts?

There are, but you should be careful as there is much more sensitive skin. You can use some deodorant but you have to pick the right one. Options from Lume and Manscaped can help you.

How is your body affected by deodorant?

Other than potentially having a reaction to an ingredient, your body should be okay. It shouldn’t affect testosterone levels or your hair growth.

Do we really need to use deodorant?

The answer is no. You don’t really need it. If you’re someone who doesn’t produce much odor from their armpits, you can go without it. But if you are someone who tends to have some armpit stench, it is encouraged.

