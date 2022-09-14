Best iPhone 12 Pro Max wallet case in 2022

Having to keep track of your phone, wallet, and keys can be a gigantic pain. Everybody loses or misplaces one of them at some point or other throughout the day. One of the most used features of an Apple Watch is to ping the iPhone, as we know from personal experience. How can you best keep your items together without having to keep track of them separately?

For users of an iPhone 12 Pro Max, there’s a simple solution. It’s all about getting an iPhone 12 Pro Max wallet case. In addition, we also found the best iPhone 12 Pro Max case with a card holder if you want additional options to consider.

A wallet case is just what you think it is. This is a case for your wallet that has a wallet built into it. You can store money, coins, keys, and more in there while keeping your phone close by. Whether with the iPhone 12 Pro or the iPhone 12 Pro Max, you enjoy great features from Apple, like a fantastic camera.

So why not make your phone the best it can be while eliminating having to keep track of your wallet too? Here are our picks for the best iPhone 12 Pro Max wallet case.

Best slim case: Smartish iPhone 12 Pro Max Wallet Case

If you’re someone who keeps your phone in your pocket, you don’t want the case to add too much additional bulk. The Smartish iPhone 12 Pro Max Wallet Case is perfect for your jeans. We are such huge fans of Smartish that we included the iPhone 13 case in our 2021 holiday gift guide. It is light and long-lasting, so it will protect your phone if you happen to drop it. But it has grippy sides that allow you to hold it easily. The construction is sturdy, giving you confidence in its durability. The raised edges around the camera and screen also provide scratch protection. It is sleek and also comes in six color options.

It fits three credit cards and some cash. There is a slot that allows you to slide your cards in and out with ease. The corners provide air pockets for additional safety. While you have to take it off to charge it wirelessly or on a MagSafe charger, you can reach the ports without any issue with the case. Also, it securely fits around your iPhone 12 Pro Max without much issue.

Best iPhone 12 Pro Max case with card holder: VRS DESIGN Damda Glide Pro Compatible for iPhone 12 Pro Max Case

Carrying a number of credit cards or IDs might be what you need for everyday life. The VRS DESIGN Damda Glide Pro Compatible for iPhone 12 Pro Max Case also might be what you need. This can store up to four credit cards or IDs at once. There is a sliding, semi-automatic door compartment that keeps your cards protected and out of the view of the public. You can also keep some cash in it as well. It is a sturdy case that is made from steel. This iPhone 12 Pro Max case with card holder will keep your items with your phone.

It is made from high-quality TPU material for the body. The steel metal bar at the base adds extreme drop protection with shock absorption functionality. You’ll also still be able to use the side buttons with ease, as there are soft outlines on the case. Your screen will also be protected. It doesn’t feel overly bulky and allows you to keep more cards with you. You will have to be careful when placing it in your car mount.

Best iPhone 12 Pro Max leather wallet case: TUCCH Wallet Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max

Keeping chic leather in style, the TUCCH Wallet Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max is the case you’ve been looking for. This iPhone 12 Pro Max leather wallet case is highly functional. It is made from premium synthetic leather that guards your phone. It also has a retro and practical outlook and design. There is a durable, soft, TPU, full-body inner shell that comes with cushioned shockproof edges. This also has RFID blocking technology to effectively shield against signals.

The leather wallet case has four credit card slots and a larger money pocket. The design of the case offers a kickstand function. You can set your phone up in the case to stream and watch videos on it. There is a magnetic clasp that keeps it closed when you aren’t using it. It even comes with a lifetime warranty. Also, you can get it in 11 different colors. Make sure it can fit in your bag or pocket easily, as it is a tad bulky.

Best iPhone 12 Pro Max case with card holder: ZVE Wallet Case Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max

Easy to keep by your side, the ZVE Wallet Case Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max meets your requirements. You’ll be able to store more in this, as it is more like a purse than a wallet. This iPhone 12 Pro Max case with card holder even has a zippered compartment that can secure up to 10 cards, cash, and a small set of keys. The wrist strap lets you carry it easily. There is also a double layer of security, thanks to the microfiber leather build. It is scratch-resistant with a velvet interior.

There are air pocket corners as well as raised lips around the camera and screen. The zipper goes all the way around the storage compartment for added safety. It is available in multiple colors and gives you access to buttons and ports as needed. This is stylish and chic.

Best for wireless charging: FYY Case Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max

The FYY Case Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max allows you to charge your phone more easily. This supports wireless charging because it has a 2-in-1 design. The phone is kept in a protective shell and then the iPhone 12 Pro Max case with card holder is on the outside. The case is detachable, so you can wrap your phone in it to keep your wallet with your phone. It is also magnetic, so you can pop the case on and off with ease.

There are four card slots in the case for storage. You can also keep cash in the storage pocket as well. In order to charge it wirelessly, you just take the case off and place the iPhone 12 Pro Max on the wireless or MagSafe charger. Also, the protective shell and the wallet case are both slip-resistant, so you’ll be able to hold each steadily. Choose between three different colors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Should I use a case with iPhone 12 Pro Max?

A: Yes, you should. The best iPhone wallet cases provide various benefits like scratch protection, drop protection, wallet for storing items, kickstand functionality, beautification of your iPhone, and more. There are much more benefits to using a case for iPhone as opposed to carrying a naked iPhone around.

Q: What cases are compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max?

A: All the iPhone cases mentioned above are compatible with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The links attached will show you where to purchase these cases.

Q: Do I want an iPhone wallet case?

A: You might. iPhone wallet cases can store a few cards and other essential items while protecting your iPhone. They save you the hassle of carrying an extra bulky wallet around.

Q: Do I need a screen protector if I have a wallet case?

A: Yes, you might. Not all iPhone wallet cases protect your phone if it falls face down when the wallet case is open. The drop protection depends on the strength and design of the case. A glass screen protector gives you added protection for your screen in case it falls face down with the case open.

Q: Do cases cause phones to overheat?

A: Some rubber cases for iPhone wallet cases trap heat thus making the phone to overheat. But the cases recommended here are cases that do not make your iPhone to overheat.

Q: Do wallet cases scratch screens?

A: Genuine leather wallet cases like the ones here won’t scratch your phone’s screen. However, you have to take care not to let sand get in between the screen and the phone cover. An additional screen protector might help to protect your phone from this.

Q: Can you talk on an iPhone in a wallet case?

A: Yes, you can. An iPhone wallet case won’t prevent you from making or receiving calls with the phone pressed to your ears. All you need to do is to flip the iPhone wallet case open and make or receive your call.

Q: Are folio cover cases good?

A: Folio design cases are okay, but the wallet folio only covers the edge of your phone and not the front like a leather wallet case. Also, you can’t use folio cases as a viewing stand, unlike the best wallet cases.

Q: Can I fit 4 cards in the MagSafe wallet?

A: Yes, you can. Many iPhone model wallet cases have more than three card slots for essential cards. This is enough space for those that have to carry around more than three cards.

