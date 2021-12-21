Best iPad keyboards in 2022: A necessary accessory

The Apple iPad is one of the best smart devices to debut in the past 25 years. A tablet that can do so much is a smart addition to your electronic inventory. Since the original iPad came out, there have been plenty of iPad accessories to hit the market. From styluses to cases and more, accessories add to the experience of using an iPad. One of the best options you can find is a keyboard. You’ll be able to type better with the best iPad keyboards.

But how exactly do you know which are the best iPad keyboards? That’s why we’ve written this guide. Here we let you know which are the top choices for cases and stand-alone keyboards. Because why wouldn’t you want to use your iPad to the best of its abilities? Take a look at our picks and get the most out of your device.

Best iPad keyboard overall: Apple Magic Keyboard

Pros: Excellent typing experience, great touchpad, magnetic design is cool, easy to attach and detach iPad

Cons: Expensive

There’s little denying it — if you’re looking for the best iPad keyboard experience out there, the Apple Magic Keyboard is the product to beat. It’s expensive, to be sure, but it offers an incredible typing experience that brings the iPad closer to a laptop than anything else. Note, the Magic Keyboard is compatible with the iPad Pro and iPad Air — not other iPad models.

Perhaps the best thing about this product is the fact that the keyboard feels so great to type on. Keys offer plenty of travel, and while a little cramped on the 11-inch model, spacing is fine. The touchpad feels equally as good — in fact, it feels almost as good as on Apple’s laptops, which is a very high bar.

The floating design makes using the Magic Keyboard easier too. Because your iPad will attach to the keyboard magnetically, it’s easy to attach and detach from the keyboard. That’s not to mention the fact that the hinge on the back allows for an adjustable angle, which is very helpful for different situations.

The only downside? The Magic Keyboard is quite expensive. It starts at $299 for the 11-inch model, or $329 for the 12.9-inch model. It’s available in black or white.

Most versatile iPad keyboard: typecase Touch iPad Keyboard Case with Trackpad

Pros: Seven use modes, precision trackpad for extended use

Cons: Not made for smart charging

Find different ways to use your iPad when it’s in the typecase Touch iPad Keyboard Case with Trackpad. This has immense compatibility and is one of the best iPad keyboards because of how easy it is to use it. It can be used with the new iPad Gen 2021, iPad 8th Gen, iPad 7th Gen, iPad Air 3rd Gen, iPad Pro, and various varieties. You can navigate your iPad in a completely different way, thanks to the precision trackpad. There are multi-gesture controls that let you edit documents, browse the web, and build presentations quickly.

Typing quickly and accurately has never been easier, thanks to the laptop-like keyboard. There is also a full row of iPadOS shortcuts built into the keyboard. The keys are also illuminated with RGB LED backlight shining through. The keys are laser-etched. You can swivel this and turn it to be used in seven different ways. You’ll be able to watch shows or videos more easily in different positions. It can also swivel it 360°. The premium hard-shell design protects all sides of your device. The auto sleep and wake initiates when the case is opened and closed. You can easily store your Apple Pencil in the holder as well.

Best Bluetooth iPad keyboard: Arteck Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard Compatible

Pros: Cable-free, long battery life

Cons: Keys are not backlit

Offering cable-free connection, the Arteck Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard offers up a connection distance of up to 10 meters. You can use this with tablets and mobile devices, including the iPad 10.2-inch, iPad Air, iPad Pro, and more. It also works with Kindle Fire tablets and more operating systems including Windows, Android, and iOS. The convenient layout of QWERTY has hotkeys and you can control volume, brightness, and music. The energy-saving design allows for up to four months between charges.

The automatic sleep mode also helps save battery life. It comes with two AAA batteries. It is a similar size to the iPad Mini, so it’s simple to bring with you wherever you need it. This weighs 7.65 ounces. It’s simple to use.

Best for iPad keyboard work: ZAGG – Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard and Detachable Case

Pros: Strong polycarbonate case, detachable and can pair with multiple devices

Cons: No screen protector included

Giving you a portable workstation, the ZAGG Pro Keys is the ultimate productivity tool. This features a detachable keyboard that allows you to protect your iPad and work with it or away from it. It can accommodate different uses and environments. The holder for the Apple Pencil keeps it in. The laptop-style keys are backlit for precise keystrokes.

The new pro keyframe design provides optimal travel ability. The lightweight design and reliable protection make it great for your work and your iPad. This can pair with multiple devices at once, so you don’t have to unpair it before pairing it again. The battery life is reliable as it can go a year between charging it.

Best budget keyboard for iPad Pro: Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro

Pros: Designed for a great typing experience, no charging or pairing required

Cons: Expensive

Compatible with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th Gen), the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro enhances your device. It is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a keyboard that is comfortable to use. You don’t need to charge or pair it. It only takes a second to snap it into place. This will protect both the front and the back of the iPad Pro.

The magic keyboard works nicely. The keys are textured and the folio is light and soft. There is magnetic placement in the case, so it’ll close more easily. The command shortcuts are accessible. It also allows you to handle portrait mode.

