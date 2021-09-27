Best iPad cases in 2021: Keep yours safe

There are so many things that you can accomplish with your iPad. It’s a premiere tablet that you can type on, search the Internet on, watch movies on, design presentations on, and do just about anything else you can do on a computer. Now, since you or someone you know spent their hard-earned money on an iPad, chances are you want to keep it protected, right? That’s why putting a protective case around your precious tablet is an obvious decision.

There are so many different options on the market. How are you supposed to know which ones are the best? Luckily, we’ve found our choices for the best available iPad cases out there so you don’t have to do as much digging. Let’s take a look at the picks we’ve hand-selected for you.

Best convertible iPad cases: ZUGU CASE

Pros: Options for every version of the iPad, eight different angles

Cons: Does not work with iPad Pro

Not only does the ZUGU CASE provide excellent protection for your iPad, but it also provides you with a portable stand, so you can prop it up and use it more easily. There are eight different angles you can set this to, so you’ll be able to pick the most comfortable for however you’re viewing. This version is compatible with the iPad 10.2″ 7th, 8th, and 9th Gen versions. But there are other versions of this that can cover 9.7″ versions of iPad 6th Gen and the iPad 5th Gen, as well as the iPad Air 1.

It does not work with any iPad Pro models. It features seven different angles to view your screen from, providing you with plenty of options for working and watching, either on the table, in bed, or in the car. You can feel the durability with the dual injection Pc/TPU shell that has passed military-grade drop tests from five feet. The case is magnetic, so you can even hang it from a metal area to make using and viewing simpler. It has a fiberglass internal structure to cradle your iPad and leave you feeling comfortable having it in the case.

ZUGU CASE for iPad 10.2 Inch 7th / 8th / 9th Gen (2021/2020/2019) Protective, Thin, Magnetic St… List Price: $59.95 Price: $49.99 You Save: $9.96 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best mini case: LEDNICEKER Kids Case for iPad Mini 1 2 3 4 5

Pros: Built-in handle, two kickstand legs

Cons: No screen protection

The iPad Mini has become an extremely popular version of the tablet. For those of you who are looking for a case for either your child or yourself, the LEDNICEKER Kids Case for iPad Mini 1 2 3 4 5 is a great choice. Even though it says it’s a kids’ case, it can be used by adults. There are many different colors to choose from, such as yellow, magenta, blue, red, and orange. You can always just choose the regular black one too. Despite its smaller size, it feels thick, thanks to the foam material.

It covers the backs and sides while extending above the surface to protect as much of the iPad as possible. The built-in handle makes it so simple to carry that you can swing your arms walking down the street with this in your hand. More reasons this is a great choice are the two kickstand legs that turn this case into a stand. You don’t have to worry about the camera and button controls, as those sections of the foam are carved out for easy access.

LEDNICEKER Kids Case for iPad Mini 1 2 3 4 5 - Light Weight Shock Proof Handle Friendly Convert… List Price: $12.96 Price: $11.96 You Save: $1.00 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best heavy-duty iPad cases: Rantice iPad 9th Generation Case

Pros: Three-layer design, built-in kickstand

Cons: No slot for an Apple Pencil

For those who are worried about dropping their iPad or are nervous about giving one to their kids, the Rantice iPad 9th Generation Case is rugged in both design and performance. This is a great option, as long as you have the 7th, 8th, or 9th Gen 10.2 inch iPad. There are versions for older iPads as well. The case is built with a shockproof exterior, meaning it’ll handle just about all the typing, gaming, or video watching you’ll put it through.

You’ll notice it fits your iPad snugly, so it’s hard to take off but easy to carry. The soft, silicone outer core absorbs any damage and protects your tablet from harm. This has three layers to prevent scratching and the need to get it fixed. It comes in 15 different colors, meaning you’ll be able to choose the one that’s right for you. The back also features a kickstand that lets you hold it horizontally or vertically.

Rantice iPad 9th Generation Case, iPad 8th Generation Case, iPad 7th Generation Case, Hybrid Sh… Price: $19.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best for Apple Pencil: Akkerds Case

Pros: Made from durable leather, built-in Apple Pencil holder

Cons: Not compatible with other iPads

The Akkerds Case will help you use your iPad more efficiently. That’s because this has a built-in Apple Pencil holder. Using an Apple Pencil lets you get the most out of your iPad. If you have one, you need a place to store it. This allows you to keep it with your iPad.

This is meant for the 7th, 8th, or 9th Gen 10.2 inch iPad. It only works with this. It is made from durable PU leather and TPU. The four corners and the back cover maximize the protection. The built-in magnetic strip provides auto sleep and wake features. You’ll still have full access to all the controls and features. This has a trifold design that gives you multiple angles for viewing. There are 10 colors to choose from.

Akkerds Case Compatible with iPad 10.2 Inch 2021/2020 iPad 9th/8th Generation & 2019 iPad 7th G… Price: $12.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best for iPad Air: TiMOVO Case

Pros: Raised bezel to protect the camera, multiple colors

Cons: Cover flips open but doesn’t secure while you’re using the iPad

The TiMOVO Case is perfect for the iPad Air 4th Generation. The front PU leather and back hard PC cover provide full-body protection. It’ll work against scratches, shocks, drops, and impacts. There is a raised bezel that protects the camera lens. This is slim and lightweight, adding no extra bulk to your iPad Air.

This is one of the best iPad cases because it supports Touch ID functions. There are precise cutouts to give you full access to the controls. This has auto wake and sleep functions. It is a trifold stand design similar to the previous option. The sleek profile is comfortable to hold. It will also hold your Apple Pencil.

TiMOVO Case for New iPad Air 4th Generation, iPad Air 4 Case (10.9-inch, 2020), [Support 2nd Ge… Price: $13.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Check out our picks for the best tablets!