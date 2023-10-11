Zac Efron reaches for sports immortality in the first trailer for The Iron Claw

It seems that Zac Efron has finally left High School Musical behind and is getting a shot at a more impactful role.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Today, A24 released the first official teaser trailer for The Iron Claw, its upcoming drama that is based on the true story of the Von Erich family and their impact on the sport of wrestling. The film will make its theatrical premiere on December 22, 2023.

You can watch the official trailer for The Iron Claw on YouTube below:

What is The Iron Claw about?

The Iron Claw tells the true story of the Von Erich family whose sons made history in the world of professional wrestling back in the 1980s.

The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

The film stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons, Holt McCallany, and Lily James. It is written and directed by Sean Durkin and comes from A24. Jeremy Allen White recently received critical acclaim for his performance in “The Bear.”

After watching the trailer, I’m all in on this film. For one, seeing A24 attached to any film is an indication of quality — kind of like HBO used to be before it became part of Max. I’m also excited to see Efron take on a more serious role than he’s previously been afforded. While some actors get stuck from a role they played when they were younger, some break out from that, and it appears that Efron has a chance to do just that here. I’ll be rooting for him ringside.

The Iron Claw will premiere in theaters on December 22, 2023. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to streaming, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.