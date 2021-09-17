You can decide how to watch Netflix’s new thriller series ‘Jigsaw’

Netflix has been experimenting with the television format for years. The streamer gives creators the freedom to make the episodes of their shows as long as they want. Sometimes shows have drastically different runtimes from one episode to the next. We’ve also seen Netflix dip its toes into the waters of interactive storytelling with Bandersnatch, You vs. Wild, and more. Now, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Netflix is taking another chance with a new nonlinear thriller series called Jigsaw.

Unlike Bandersnatch or Kimmy vs. The Reverend, Jigsaw will not be a choose-your-own-adventure show. Rather, you can watch the first seven episodes of the eight-episode series in any order you choose. As long as you save the eighth episode for last, you should be able to follow the story.

Jigsaw is Netflix’s first nonlinear original series

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has already cast Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, and Rufus Sewell to lead the series. They will also be joined by Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, and Niousha Noor. The show spans 24 years, telling the story of “the largest heist ever attempted and the vengeance, scheming, loyalties, and betrayals that surround it.”

These are the breakdowns of each of the main characters, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

Giancarlo Esposito will play Leo Pap, a natural leader and veteran thief who can’t stay away from the game.

Paz Vega plays Ava Mercer, an attorney who will do anything to protect the few people close to her.

Rufus Sewell plays Roger Salas, a thief turned security expert.

Tati Gabrielle will play Hannah Kim, an intelligent adaptable woman who flows between the worlds of high finance and crime.

Peter Mark Kendall plays Stan Loomis, a small-time smuggler who’s loyal to a fault.

Jai Courtney plays Bob Goodwin, an alpha male safecracker.

Niousha Noor plays Nazan Abassi, an FBI agent driven to bring down the crew of thieves.

THR also notes that Jigsaw is the first Netflix original series to film at the company’s Bushwick facility. Eric Garcia (Matchstick Men, Repo Men) created the show and will serve as showrunner. He’ll executive produce Jigsaw alongside Ridley Scott and a host of others. José Padilha, best known for directing the 2014 RoboCop reboot and producing Narcos, will direct the first two episodes of Jigsaw.

Jigsaw does not have a release date yet, but Netflix is keen to announce projects months or even years before they actually arrive. We’ll be on the lookout for more information soon.