Will Wolverine appear in Avengers: Secret Wars after Deadpool 3?

Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters and crushing box office records. We finally get to see not just Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) in an MCU movie but also Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). As expected, the two characters are now firmly connected to the MCU. Naturally, we’re all wondering when we’ll see them in future Marvel movies following Deadpool 3.

Before I saw the movie, I was convinced Deadpool would appear in future Avengers movies. That was the whole purpose of Deadpool & Wolverine, to bring Wade Wilson to the MCU. But I also hoped that Marvel would persuade Hugh Jackman to continue playing Wolverine for a few more years. Avengers: Secret Wars could certainly use Wolverine.

Now that Deadpool & Wolverine is out in theaters, we have yet to hear whether the two characters will return. But Hugh Jackman seems certainly ready for more Wolverine action. Or he’s just trolling fans in the best possible way.

Aside from talking about a running gag in the movie, I won’t spoil the Deadpool & Wolverine plot in what follows below. But you might find other spoilers from previous MCU rumors.

Hugh Jackman posted the following teaser on Instagram. It ends with a “See you in 2058” caption, which only makes sense if you see the movie.

You have to watch the clip with the sound on to hear Deadpool whispering to Wolverine, “…till you’re 90.” That’s the running joke of the movie. The scene Jackman posted is from the end of the film. But Deadpool makes that joke earlier in the movie. He tells a few extras that Disney will make Jackman do this Wolverine thing till he’s 90.

Jackman will be 90 in 2058, hence the brilliance of the short teaser above.

Avengers: Secret Wars rumors

That’s not enough to confirm that Jackman will be back as Wolverine in the MCU anytime soon. At the very least, Jackman is just trolling fans in the best possible way.

But I’m sure Jackman would love to be back and be able to interact with all these characters. It’s not just the X-Men from the Fox universe, but all the Avengers who will appear in the Avengers movies and the Spider-Man variants from the Sony Marvel universe.

This is where we enter the realm of old MCU rumors. Even before Kang Dynasty became Doomsday, rumors said that Marvel wanted to bring as many characters as possible to Secret Wars. The Avengers would need help from mutants and Spider-Man variants to defeat the biggest threat they had to face. That used to be Kang, but appears to be Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

I’ll also remind you of a rumor that said Jackman reportedly said he would be back after Deadpool 3 if Wolverine got to interact with RDJ’s Iron Man and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man. Specifically, that rumor said Jackman told Marvel he would play Wolverine in Secret Wars if he got to interact with Tobey and RDJ.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine. Image source: Marvel Studios

Having Wolverine appear in the same scene as Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and RDJ’s character(s) would be a wish come true for all the parties involved. All the actors probably want it, Marvel wants it, and MCU fans at large want it. This is the kind of crossover that was never possible before.

Marvel would be stupid not to try to make it happen, even if it has to throw millions of dollars at Hugh Jackman. Since Marvel brought RDJ back, it’s very likely it’ll do the same with Wolverine.

This is all speculation. The parties involved in making Deadpool & Wolverine are yet to confirm that Wade and Logan will be back for more MCU action. Deadpool 3 certainly has loose ends that would let Marvel bring the two characters to Doomsday and Secret Wars, but it might be a long while before Marvel confirms anything.

Until then, we’ll probably get plenty of hilarious teasers from Jackman and Reynolds as Deadpool & Wolverine continues to play in theaters.