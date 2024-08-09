Forget Deadpool and Wolverine: We need more Peter in the MCU

We’re heading toward Deadpool & Wolverine’s third weekend at the box office, and it’s safe to assume it will pass $1 billion by next week. That’s hardly a surprise, as Deadpool 3 was one of the most highly-anticipated MCU movies. Several years in the making, the film was always going to do well at the box office.

I wouldn’t blame you if you saw it in theaters more than once already. Deadpool & Wolverine is a lot of fun. The story manages to make sense despite having to bridge two universes of movies that operated under different rules until recently. Deadpool & Wolverine has some plot holes that Marvel can easily fix, but they don’t ruin the fun.

I also realized during my second viewing how amazing a supporting character is throughout Deadpool & Wolverine.

This character also happens to provide solid plot armor to Deadpool & Wolverine, which is why I’m not telling you who it is or what he does until I’ve warned you that big spoilers will follow below.

We met Rob Delaney’s Peter in Deadpool 2 as the surprising but hilarious X-Force recruit with no special superpowers other than his type 1 and type 2 diabetes. But it’s really in Deadpool & Wolverine that Peter gets his chance to shine.

It’s such an amazing use of this Deadpool sidekick that I hope we’ll see more of Peter in the MCU in the future. I get all the Deadpool variants that fight Deadpool and Wolverine during the film’s last big action scene and are enamored with Peter. They’re all big fans of their Peter. And most of them have been in the Void for so long that they haven’t seen their Peter in a long time.

This is where Peter provides hilarious plot armor to Deadpool & Wolverine. The titular heroes manage to defeat and kill all the Deadpools. Once. Because, other than Nicepool, all of them quickly resurrect, and they’re ready for another round.

This could be one of those fights that never ends, given that all combatants have massive healing powers. They’d all fight to the death over and over until the many Deadpools could find a way to neutralize Deadpool and Wolverine.

The problem is that time is ticking here, as Wade and Logan must stop Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) from destroying all realities. They can’t spend any more time killing Deadpools.

That’s where Peter comes to save the day. It’s the hilarious plot armor the movie needs to make all those Deadpools disappear so we can move on to the story.

Watching the ending again also made me realize how amazingly composed Peter is upon learning there is a multiverse out there. Worlds identical to his own with similar people. He must have also seen how dangerous the multiverse is, as his reality was just about to be destroyed. Not caving under such pressure turns Peter into a real superhero, come to think of it.

Once again, he comes in to save the day at the very end of the movie to tell Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) that the Deadpool that stopped Cassandra is home-grown. B-15 is about to send Deadpool and Wolverine back to the Void when Peterpool saves them.

The obvious flirting between Peter and B-15 is another amazing Deadpool & Wolverine gag. It makes me wonder whether she has met variants of Peter before. Given the TVA has put so many Deadpools in the Void, B-15 must have participated in some of that action in the TVA ear that predates the arrival of Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

On that note, I can’t help but wonder who sent the Deadpools away while Deadpool and Wolverine were stopping Cassandra from wiping out the multiverse. It must have been this new TVA.

Whatever the case, I hope we’ll get more of Peter in the MCU again. A future Marvel movie might need its own plot armor. I’m sure Peter will gladly help.