This Deadpool & Wolverine mystery is all I think about

I’ve seen Deadpool & Wolverine a few times already, and I can’t stop thinking about a big plot mystery that Marvel left unsolved. It’s related to the question Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) keeps asking throughout the movie, which is also unanswered. Both of them will hopefully be explained by the time Avengers: Secret Wars ends.

After all, that’s the whole point of Deadpool 3, isn’t it? The movie brings Deadpool to the MCU’s main reality where he can finally join the Avengers. The same goes for Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), who might join Deadpool again in future adventures.

This is all speculation from yours truly, as none of the parties involved in making Deadpool & Wolverine has confirmed a return for future MCU adventures. Still, we need some answers from Marvel that we didn’t get in the movie.

Before I explain the Deadpool & Wolverine mystery that I can’t stop thinking about, I’ll warn you that big spoilers follow below. You should watch Deadpool & Wolverine before you read any further.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Why was Thor crying?

Wade Wilson is obsessed throughout the movie with finding out why Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will cry over him at some point in the future. It’s a hilarious gag that keeps coming back throughout the movie, one that nobody addresses.

I’ve already explained why this is a great loose end. We’ll hopefully get an answer to this big Deadpool & Wolverine plot detail in Doomsday or Secret Wars.

I’m hoping that one of the characters dies. One is almost immortal, and the other is a god, which makes things interesting. Also, Thor and Deadpool haven’t met yet, but they sure seem to be close in that clip that Wade sees at the TVA. That’s also the kind of relationship I’d want to see explored in the future.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) at the TVA.

I’ll also point out that it doesn’t have to be Deadpool, the superhero who dies. That scene might be very misleading, considering it’s coming from a potential future. It could be some other Deadpool variant, like all the ones we met toward the end of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The bigger Deadpool & Wolverine mystery

The Thor gag is related to an earlier scene in the movie, which is actually the one I can’t stop thinking about. When the TVA captures Wade, Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) tells him he is “special.” Deadpool has been chosen “for a higher purpose,” one that’s unclear even to Paradox.

Deadpool could help save the entire Sacred Timeline from a possibly grizzly fate sometime in the future, a future that might need to be avenged.

That event sets the entire Deadpool & Wolverine plot in motion. Without Paradox trying to recruit Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth would not discover that his universe isn’t just doomed to vanish — it might disappear in three days. That makes Deadpool embark on the quest: He has to find a Wolverine replacement and save his reality.

At no point during the plot do we learn what Paradox (and the TVA) wants with Wade. And this seems like the kind of Secret Wars hook you’d get from MCU movies like Deadpool & Wolverine.

Paradox might be plotting an evil takeover of the TVA to restore it to its former glory, but he is aware of the organization’s greater mission and objectives. He isn’t necessarily lying to Deadpool just to recruit him to do his bidding.

This Deadpool variant could be a key player in future events that have both happened and didn’t happen, at least from the TVA’s perspective. Remember that the TVA can observe any point in time, that’s why we get the Thor-Deadpool video.

Also, Deadpool and Wolverine effectively changed the future of Earth-10005 by preventing the death of the timeline. That’s something the TVA didn’t even know it was possible. Something that proves the events have to happen in a certain way and the future of a timeline isn’t guaranteed.

Interestingly, none of this would be possible without Paradox wanting to prune this reality faster.

Hugh Jackman as Logan and Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in Deadpool & Wolverine. Image source: 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios

Regardless of Paradox’s ambitions, the TVA seems to have kept Deadpool on a short list of potential heroes who could be called to serve a greater mission. You know, like joining the Avengers in Secret Wars in case the Sacred Timeline needed saving.

Paradox might have wanted to extract Deadpool from a dying universe to ensure that the TVA can still have access to him. As we see later in the movie, Paradox is an able operative, and his treasonous scheming isn’t perfectly obvious to his colleagues. He’s been careful to protect his activities, so saving Deadpool might have been part of this strategy.

On the other hand, when Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) appears to save the day, she seems to think Deadpool comes from the Void and needs to be returned to that reality. Her actions seem to contradict the idea that this particular Deadpool is important to the security of the Sacred Timeline.

A simpler answer would be that Paradox simply tried to recruit a mercenary who would do his bidding. Paradox wants a killer who can’t die and who believes that he’s joining the Avengers, a lifelong goal of his. Instead, Deadpool would be at Paradox’s disposal, executing every order he got in the hopes of getting on the Avengers roster. That is, until he’d realize Paradox played him.

The credits scene

If Paradox tried to manipulate Wade, he clearly didn’t do his homework. Telling this particular superhero you’re going to wipe out his world in three days isn’t going to get you the results you wanted. Instead, chaos ensues, which is what the rest of the Deadpool & Wolverine plot is.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) in Deadpool & Wolverine trailer 1.

I keep thinking about this early conversation between Paradox and Wade, and I hope Paradox didn’t lie (too much). The TVA will have to make its intentions with Deadpool known as we get closer to Secret Wars. Specifically, the events in Doomsday might force the TVA to recruit heroes like Deadpool and Wolverine to save the Sacred Timeline and all its realities.

The Deadpool & Wolverine credits scene gives me hope that’s the case. As a reminder, Deadpool still has access to the TVA, where he returns to prove his innocence, that he didn’t kill Johnny Storm (Chris Evans). That implies a functional TVA-Deadpool relationship after the events in Deadpool 3.