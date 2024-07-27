Deadpool & Wolverine has a loose end I want Avengers: Secret Wars to fix

My Deadpool 3 experience started earlier this week with the film’s credits scene. I saw it even before I got my tickets for my first screening. I also learned everything about the big Deadpool & Wolverine cameos in the highly anticipated Marvel movie before I got to the theater. None of that ruined my experience. It only made me want to watch it even more.

Now that I have seen Deadpool & Wolverine, I can’t wait to see what happens next, and I already have questions. One of them concerns what I think (hope?) is a big loose end in Deadpool & Wolverine that only Avengers: Secret Wars can fix.

You’ll want to watch the movie before reading on, as big spoilers will follow. However, I will note that the spoilers below mainly concern the cameo that got leaked back at CinemaCon, where Marvel treated the audience to an extended cut of the first trailer.

After enjoying all the superhero extravaganza in Deadpool & Wolverine, I can safely say you can watch the sequel without being an MCU fan like me. You don’t even have to be a fan of the X-Men movies that Fox made (also like me) or the previous Deadpool episodes (me and me).

But if you are a fan of those movies and shows, you’ll certainly enjoy Deadpool 3 better. And you’ll start wondering what happens next with the protagonists as we’re heading into Avengers 5 and Secret Wars.

I also have to say that Marvel could very well stop bringing Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) back, considering how Deadpool 3 ends. Their MCU adventures might as well stop then and there and it’ll still feel good. That’s how amazing Deadpool & Wolverine is.

But Marvel and Disney will surely want to take advantage of these two characters for as long as possible. That probably means seeing Deadpool and Wolverine in the future Avengers crossovers. Not to mention that the Deadpool & Wolverine credits scene sort of tease an imminent return, at least for the Merc with a Mouth.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen at the TVA.

This brings me to what I consider to be one of the film’s biggest loose ends, one Deadpool will surely want to explore. That’s the big cameo spoiler from CinemaCon, which we get to see in the movie.

While at the TVA, Deadpool sees on a screen that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is crying over Deadpool’s body. But Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) tells Wade that’s something “distant” into the future and quickly changes the channel. Deadpool then keeps asking why Thor is crying but nobody will answer.

Throughout Deadpool & Wolverine, we see Wade obsessing over Thor. Every time Deadpool wakes up from sleep or being knocked unconscious, he mumbles something about Thor or the God of Thunder. Yet we never see Deadpool use his powers to see what happens in the future. I’m sure Wade would do that, assuming he has free access at the TVA after the events in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Thor is the film’s biggest loose end, one that can’t be resolved until Avengers 5 or Secret Wars. I think Marvel is foreshadowing the future of either character.

We have two options that are equally exciting. First, Deadpool might die after joining the Avengers, even if he can’t technically die. That would be something to see and a worthy end for this superhero, especially if it’s in the arms of the God of Thunder.

Even better would be for the opposite to happen. Maybe that future will play slightly differently. What if Thor dies in the arms of Wade at some point in Avengers 5 or Secret Wars? Thor is one of the original six Avengers who is somehow still alive.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) looks devastated in Love and Thunder trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

There are simpler ways to tie that Thor loose end. One could be a hilarious exchange between the two characters. Thor would see Deadpool die for the first time not knowing he can regenerate almost immediately. The second is more boring. The footage on the screen might be a mistake from a different reality. Rather than the Deadpool we’ve been following the one in Thor’s arms might be a variant.

I’m certainly hopeful that Marvel will explain this Thor-Deadpool interaction in the near future and that it’ll be an exciting resolution. After all, why turn it into such an obsessive thought for Wade throughout Deadpool & Wolverine? It’s almost as if Marvel wants us to think about these two characters together.