Why these series from Netflix and Apple TV+ belong on your watchlist next week

I’m not going to sugarcoat it — the streaming TV landscape basically sucks right now, with very little in the way of worthwhile new series coming over the next several days. It seems to me that the major streamers are keeping their powder dry and preparing to drop their next batch of big releases in February at the very earliest. Thankfully, though, there are at least a couple of exceptions coming next week that are worth noting, which is what this post is all about.

The two series that I’d argue are saving the day next week include a new drama from Apple TV+, the Leo Woodall-led Prime Target coming on Jan. 22, and Netflix’s The Night Agent, Season 2 of which arrives on January 23. In terms of existing series that will also be available to watch next week, we’re also getting a new episode of Apple’s Severance (Season 2 of which finally returned last night, and you can read my recap of the premiere episode, titled Hello, Ms. Cobel, here).

Let’s start with the new releases coming next week (Jan. 19-25). The new Apple series is up first, and feels a little like what an action-oriented Good Will Hunting could have been.

Prime Target stars Leo Woodall as a brilliant young math postgraduate on the verge of a major breakthrough: He’s close to finding a pattern in prime numbers that would (supposedly) hold the key to every computer in the world. Naturally, an unseen enemy is trying to kill his brilliant idea in the crib, which puts him in the orbit of an NSA agent played by Quintessa Swindell. She’s been assigned to watch and report back on the mathematician’s behavior — and, together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy he’s at the heart of.

One day later, meanwhile, Netflix is releasing the sophomore season of one of its biggest and most pulse-pounding action series.

Based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent TV series is a political thriller following a low-level FBI agent named Peter Sutherland who gets drawn into a complex web of danger and intrigue. Explains Netflix, “The new episodes pick up after the high-octane events of Season 1. Peter’s efforts to save the president were successful, and now he’s earned the opportunity to become a Night Agent. Working in the secretive organization Night Action in Season 2 will push Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.”

In addition to these two series, make sure you also don’t forget about Episode 2 of the new season of Severance as I mentioned above. It’s coming on Thursday night, Jan. 23. All three of the series mentioned here offer something for everyone and thankfully save a rather slow week as far as new streaming releases go.