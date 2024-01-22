Andrew Scott is Thomas Ripley… but who the heck is Thomas Ripley? That’s what I’m scratching my head about after watching the new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming noir series. While I’m confused, I am very interested after watching this trailer.

Today, Netflix released the official teaser trailer for Ripley, its upcoming suspense series that stars Andrew Scott and is being released in good old black and white. The series, which leaves you asking more questions than answers after watching the trailer and will be told over the course of eight episodes, will premiere on the streaming service on April 4th.

You can check out the official teaser trailer for Ripley below:

What is Ripley about?

We don’t know much about what Ripley is about — or who exactly Thomas Ripley is — but what we do know is that he is a “grifter” who gets wrapped up in “deceit, fraud, and murder” in early 60’s Italy.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Scott’s Tom Ripley is a grifter scraping by in early ’60s New York. He’s hired by a wealthy industrialist to travel to Italy to try to convince the man’s dilettante son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), to return home. Accepting the job is Tom’s first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder.

In addition to Scott as Thomas Ripley and Flynn (Lovesick, Emma) as Dickie Greenleaf, the film also stars Dakota Fanning (The Equalizer, The First Lady). The limited series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels and is written, directed, and executive produced by Academy Award winner Steve Zaillian (The Irishman, The Night Of).

Today is a good day for Netflix trailers. In addition to Ripley, the streaming service also released the trailer for Hit Man, a new action comedy starring Top Gun: Maverick alum Glen Powell. Ripley will premiere on Netflix on April 4th. If you want to ensure you can watch the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.