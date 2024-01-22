Hit Man trailer: Glen Powell stars in Netflix’s new action comedy

After two busy years starring opposite Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick and Sydney Sweeney in Anyone but You, Glen Powell’s star will continue to rise in 2024 with the launch of Hit Man on Netflix. This action comedy from writer-director Richard Linklater (Before Sunrise) is based on a true story about an undercover police officer who poses as a hitman.

Powell stars as Gary Johnson, a college professor who also works as a fake hitman for the New Orleans Police Department. He wears disguises and takes on personas to catch people who are willing to pay to have others killed, but then finds himself between a rock and a hard place when he starts falling for a prospective client named Madison (Adria Arjona).

You can watch the official teaser trailer for Hit Man below:

It’s worth noting that Powell is not only starring in Hit Man — he also wrote the script alongside Linklater. The two previously worked together on Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood, also on Netflix, in which Powell voiced a NASA official named Bostick.

Hit Man premiered at the Venice International Film Festival last fall and was a hit with the critics in attendance. The movie currently has a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes with 70 reviews, many of which praise Powell’s performance and the film’s sense of humor.