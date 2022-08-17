Who is Emilia Clarke playing in Marvel’s Secret Invasion?

Out on Disney Plus next spring, Secret Invasion is one of the most anticipated MCU TV shows. The cast alone makes it a must-watch series, teasing the show’s massive implications. Emilia Clarke is one of the actors Marvel chose for Secret Invasion, but her role remains mysterious.

It’s unlikely that Marvel will tell fans who Emilia Clarke is playing, but her character might have leaked. Again. And it’s a different character than before. Before we explain who Emilia Clarke might play, you should know that big spoilers might follow.

This Marvel story will add another layer of complexity to the Multiverse Saga. It’ll reveal that an alien species has been quietly invading Earth, with shape-shifting agents taking the place of humans. They may have replaced some of our beloved characters too, and that might include some Avengers.

We’re only speculating at this point, but that’s the gist of Secret Invasion. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) will have to figure this one out, and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) will hopefully be there to help.

That’s what makes Emilia Clarke’s role so exciting. This is the kind of actress that you cast for a significant MCU role. One that might extend beyond Secret Invasion. The same goes for Olivia Colman, by the way.

Why the Emilia Clarke Secret Invasion mystery is so exciting

A leak a few months ago claimed that Emilia Clarke is playing Veranke. That’s after reports said that the Game of Thrones alum would play Abigail Brand. We wondered at the time whether Clarke could play both characters. She would be a top Skrull villain who could take over a top SWORD operative.

But the plot just thickened, as a different insider has a new character name for Secret Invasion. Daniel Richtman said that the actress will play a Skrull in the film but offered a different name for her character. According to him, Clarke will play G’iah.

The contradicting rumors about Emilia Clarke’s role perfectly match the Secret Invasion theme. Once we get into the show, we’ll probably question the identities of various characters, Clarke’s included. If she is a Skrull, we probably won’t find out about it immediately. That’s why the rumors make sense. She could play at least a couple of characters in the upcoming TV show.

If the G’iah claim is accurate, Clarke might be one of the good Skrulls, eventually joining Fury’s efforts. Whoever she’s playing, Clarke isn’t talking. The actress recently said that she hopes to be in the MCU for years to come while also admitting that’s she scared to reveal her secret role.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.