A massive Secret Invasion cast spoiler just dropped

Secret Invasion will be one of the most exciting MCU Phase 4 TV shows hitting Disney Plus. That’s something we told you a long while ago, just as the first cast details started leaking. The name of an actor that Marvel purportedly chose for Secret Invasion couldn’t turn out to be a massive spoiler, especially since Kevin Feige and co. had yet to confirm anything. That’s absolutely true. But the names themselves make Secret Invasion even more exciting than it already is.

Marvel later confirmed the cast, and the studio is already shooting the TV show. We’ve seen clips and photos from the set in London teasing some of the action in the film. And we now actually have a huge Secret Invasion spoiler that’s quite exciting for the entire MCU, not just this series. Before we can move on, I’ll remind you that big spoilers might follow below.

Who is going to be in Secret Invasion?

When Marvel announced Secret Invasion, it only revealed that Nick Fury will be one of the main stars, with Samuel L. Jackson returning to his famous MCU role. Marvel also confirmed that Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) would return. That’s all we knew about the show.

Also returning to the MCU is Cobbie Smulders as Maria Hill. Separately, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Killian Scott will appear in the TV show in undisclosed roles.

The title was a big spoiler, of course. Secret Invasion refers to the Skrull invasion of Earth. The shape-shifters have been impersonating various humans, including superheroes. Put differently, the Secret Invasion TV show will be the origin story for the much bigger Secret Invasion event that we might witness in a massive crossover movie.

Fury; Talos; Secret Invasion. That’s all we needed to know to realize the TV show should deliver massive developments for the overall Phase 4 story.

Then, things got a lot better about a year ago. The spring of 2021 brought exciting rumors about the rest of the Secret Invasion cast. We learned that Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke signed up to appear in the TV show in undisclosed roles. Christopher McDonald also reportedly got a Secret Invasion role.

Like I said before, these cast rumors are enormous spoilers. You don’t bring such massive talent to the MCU only for the Secret Invasion. These characters might appear in additional adventures beyond the TV show, whatever their roles. I assumed at the time that Colman and Clarke would undoubtedly show up in the MCU down the line.

The big Secret Invasion cast spoiler

Marvel might have confirmed the Secret Invasion cast, but we still have no idea who most of the actors will play. That’s in line with Marvel’s secrecy policy when it comes to new MCU adventures. But that didn’t stop fans from speculating, especially when it comes to one actress, Emilia Clarke.

A purported Secret Invasion plot spoiler from a few weeks ago said that Emilia Clarke would play Abigail Brand. That’s what fans thought all along. The character is a mutant of human-alien descent, and she becomes the leader of SWORD. It all seems fitting for a show with plenty of aliens in it.

But this brings us to the newest Secret Invasion spoiler, which tackles the identity of Emilia Clarke’s character. A Marvel leaker who goes by the name of MyTimeToShineH said on Twitter that Clarke is Veranke in the show.

Emilia Clarke is playing Veranke pic.twitter.com/LYe2dT8jli — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 22, 2022

That’s not enough to generate excitement among MCU fans who have not read the comics. But Veranke is a Skrull empress who is responsible for the secret invasion. So we’re looking at a high-ranking alien being who wants to attack and conquer the planet.

In the comics, Veranke will possess Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew). And Drew was at a SHIELD operative.

What if Emilia Clarke plays Veranke and Abigail Brand?

Given that Sony controls the rights for the Spider-Man-related IP, we wouldn’t expect any Spider-Woman action in Secret Invasion or other MCU projects anytime soon. Not to mention that Marvel drifts from the comic book material often.

That’s to say these contradicting Secret Invasion spoilers can both be true. Emilia Clarke might play Veranke, the top Skrull villain. And Verakne might take over Abigail Brand on Earth to oversee her conquest plan. That’s all speculation for now, however.

We have no idea when Secret Invasion will be available on Disney Plus. By the time Marvel announces a release date, we might find out more spoilers about the TV show.

