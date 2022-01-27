Secret Invasion leak may have exposed Marvel’s first Skrull Avengers

Secret Invasion is currently filming in the UK, and we have already seen a surprising number of set photos depicting some of the show’s main stars. We explained before why this Disney Plus TV show is so exciting, and the Secret Invasion casting turns it into a must-see MCU adventure. To briefly recap, the Skrulls are infiltrating the planet, posing as regular people and superheroes alike. A new Secret Invasion leak tells us who the first Skrull Avengers might be. Mind you, significant spoilers follow below if this leak is accurate.

The Secret Invasion cast is itself a big spoiler

We told you quite a while ago that you don’t bring Emilia Clark and Olivia Colman to Secret Invasion if you don’t have big plans for their characters. This is the talent you hire for multiple MCU projects, not just the Secret Invasion storyline.

These cast details indicate that Secret Invasion might be a pivotal event in the MCU, setting up future amazing crossover movies. As a reminder, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) also star in Secret Invasion.

On top of that, there’s the potential for unforgettable cameos. We don’t need Secret Invasion leaks to assume that Marvel will bring some Avengers to the TV show. You have to somehow make it clear to the audience that the Skrull invasion can have dire consequences. And that some of the Avengers might have been aliens all along.

That’s just speculation, of course. But we do have the first big Secret Invasion leak that tackles not only Clarke’s mysterious characters but also the Avengers, who might be Skrulls in the TV show.

The big Secret Invasion plot leak

As customary with wild Marvel plot leaks, we’ll warn you that we have no way of confirming any of what follows below. But there’s a chance it’s accurate.

The leak originates from 4chan. A disgruntled special effects worker decided to vent against Marvel by leaking key Secret Invasion developments:

Working crunch on Secret Invasion CG. Love watching the MCU but fuck this job. Haven’t slept in what feels like weeks.

First of all, anyone might claim online they’re working on CGI for Marvel. Then they could post any sort of unverifiable information that resulted from that claim. But if this person is the real deal, then they’ve also helped Marvel identify them.

The mutants angle

The leaker said they don’t know the general plot outside the scenes they’re working on. It’s there that they dropped a big detail about Emilia Clarke:

Emilia Clarke has gotta be Abigail Brand. I can’t like hard confirm that because we don’t get character names, just designs. But considering I’ve been modeling fire coming out of her hands and an alien tongue in her mouth. So you do the guesswork.

Some fans might have speculated all along that Emilia Clarke might play Brand. The character is a mutant of human-alien descent. Moreover, she becomes the leader of SWORD at some point.

We know that SWORD is a thing, thanks to WandaVision. Not to mention that Fury has been working on something in space after Endgame.

Daredevil and a mysterious cameo

The leak also says that Daredevil (Charlie Cox) is in the TV show. He’ll be fighting Skrulls alongside Talos and Emilia Clarke. Daredevil “runs along the side of a moving bus, it’s neat,” the person wrote.

Furthermore, the Secret Invasion leak says that Zachary Quinto is in the show. This is a cast detail we’re yet to hear about:

No idea who he’s playing. Was with Maria Hill in some kind of space car and they didn’t trust eachother.

The Skrulls Avengers

The most exciting detail in this Secret Invasion plot leak concerns two Avengers that will be Skrulls in the TV show. It’s too early to tell when the Skrull invasion began, or how many Avengers they replaced. We don’t even know where Secret Invasion sits in the official MCU timeline.

But the leak tells us that we’ll see at least two Avengers as Skrulls. That’s Anthony Mackie’s “Falcon Cap” and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man. That’s all the leaker revealed – again, we have no way of verifying these leaks.

Whether this Secret Invasion leak is accurate or not, it’ll be interesting to see how Marvel handles these Skrull Avengers in the movies. That’s because they might completely change some of our beloved Avengers.

We’ll have to wait for Secret Invasion to premiere to see if any of this pans out. However, there’s no release date for the show at this time. The entire Secret Invasion leak is available below, as shared on Reddit.