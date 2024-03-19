What’s new on Xbox Game Pass in the second half of March 2024, and what’s leaving

We’re only halfway through March, and we’re already getting another round of title additions (and subtractions) from Xbox Game Pass. With every new game we welcome with open arms, there is another game that we must say farewell to. This is the circle of Game Pass.

In a blog post, Xbox has announced what’s new for Game Pass in the second half of March 2024. There is one game that is available to play right now, some more games that are coming throughout the rest of the month, and a number of games that are leaving the subscription service.

The announcement comes only two weeks after the company announced its first wave of updates to Game Pass in March, so this month is turning out to have a lot going on for subscribers. Let’s jump in.

Launching on Xbox Game Pass in March 2024 (Wave Two)

Here’s everything that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of March 2024:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Lightyear Frontier – March 19th

The first game to come out in the second half of March is Lightyear Frontier, which launches its game preview on March 19th and is available on Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

Start your interstellar homestead in this peaceful open-world farming adventure! Build your sustainable exofarm, grow alien crops, customize your mech, and explore a new world full of mystery with up to three friends!

MLB The Show 24 – March 19th

On March 19th, MLB The Show 24 will launch on Xbox Game Pass. It will be available on Cloud and Console. Sorry, PC players.

Swing for the fences, experience game-deciding moments, become a legend and live out your baseball dreams in MLB The Show 24. Want to hit the field early? Game Pass members can unlock up to four days early access plus deluxe edition bonus content with the purchase of the Digital Deluxe Add-On Bundle.

The Quarry – March 20th

The Quarry is the next game coming to Game Pass. It will be available on Cloud and Console on March 20th.

When the sun goes down on the last night of summer camp, nine teenage counselors are plunged into an unpredictable night of horror. The only thing worse than the blood-drenched locals and creatures hunting them are the unimaginable choices you must make to help them survive.

Evil West – March 21st

Right after The Quarry, Evil West will launch on Xbox Game Pass. It will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC on March 21st.

A dark menace consumes the Old West. In solo or co-op, fight with style in visceral, explosive combat against bloodthirsty monstrosities. Eradicate the vampiric hordes with your lightning-fueled gauntlet and become a Wild West Superhero.

Terra Invicta – March 26th

A game preview of Terra Invicta will launch next on Xbox Game Pass. It will only be available on PC and launch on the service on March 26th.

From the creators of Long War, an alien invasion has fractured humanity into seven ideological factions each with a unique vision for the future. Lead your chosen faction to take control of Earth’s nations, expand across the Solar System, and battle enemy fleets in tactical combat.

Diablo IV – March 28th

This is the big one. Diablo IV is officially coming to Xbox Game Pass on March 28th. It will be available on both Console and PC.

The next-gen action RPG experience is coming to Game Pass with endless evil to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish dungeons, and legendary loot. Experience a gripping story or jump straight into Season of the Construct to unearth a new threat looming deep beneath the sands of Kehjistan.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged – March 28th

If Diablo IV isn’t your thing, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged will also launch on Game Pass on March 28th. The game will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC.

Get behind the wheel of the coolest cars and vehicles from the Hot Wheels universe, including the new ATVs and motorcycles. Explore 5 new stunning environments and race the way you want with new mechanics in exciting challenges and crazy game modes!

Open Roads – March 28th

As if two games on March 28th weren’t enough, Xbox Game Pass is getting a third. Open Roads will launch as a Day One release and will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC.

Long-lost family secrets. Hints of a hidden fortune. And miles to go before they sleep. Tess Devine’s relationship with her mom has never been easy, but they’re about to set out together on a journey into the past that they’ll never forget.

Ark: Survival Ascended – April 1st

We’re also getting a preview of what’s to come at the start of April. On April Fools Day (hopefully that isn’t a bad sign), Ark: Survival Ascended will launch on Game Pass on Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

Respawn into a new dinosaur survival experience as Ark is reimagined from the ground-up into the next-generation with Unreal Engine 5! Are you ready to form a tribe, tame and breed hundreds of species of dinosaurs and other primeval creatures, explore, craft, build, and fight your way to the top of the food-chain? Your new world awaits!

F1 23 – April 2nd

F1 23 launches on Game Pass the day after Ark on April 2nd. However, this title will only be accessible through Xbox Cloud Gaming via EA Play.

EA Sports’ F1 23 will be available with Xbox Cloud Gaming via EA Play. Test your driving talents, create your dream team, and be the last to brake in the official video game of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete – April 2nd

Superhot: Mind Control Delete will also launch on Game Pass on April 2nd. The game will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC.

Making a return to the Game Pass library! Time moves only when you move. Superhot: Mind Control Delete gives you more insight into the signature power fantasy world of Superhot with more story, more signature gameplay, more action, more guns. Keep dancing the slow-motion ballet of destruction for so much longer than ever before.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass on March 31st

With new games being added, there will also be games that we lose. The following games will removed from Xbox Game Pass on March 31, 2024:

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Infinite Guitars (Cloud, Console, and PC)

MLB The Show 23 (Cloud and Console)

While we say goodbye to three games, we’re getting a sweet deal on the other side. There’s a lot to play for the rest of March!