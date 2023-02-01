Watch these Black Panther: Wakanda Forever deleted scenes before the movie hits Disney Plus

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit Disney Plus on Wednesday after topping $841 million at the global box office. The Wakanda Forever digital and streaming release will also bring fans of the series additional content like the deleted scenes they’ve been dying to see.

The good news is that three of the Black Panther 2 deleted scenes are on YouTube right now ahead of the Disney Plus release. Unlike deleted scenes for MCU projects, these are completed scenes that were ultimately cut from the Wakanda Forever film we saw in theaters. They provide additional exciting plot details that Marvel chose to omit from the Black Panther 2 story.

It should go without saying, but Wakanda Forever spoilers will follow below if you haven’t seen Black Panther 2 in theaters.

Big plot developments in Black Panther 2

Wakanda Forever advanced the overall MCU story in several big ways. We learned about T’Challa’s death in what turned out to be a heartbreaking homage to Chadwick Boseman early in the film. Shuri (Letitia Wright) became the new Black Panther after Namor (Tenoch Huerta) killed her mother, Ramonda (Angela Bassett).

Shuri then nearly killed Namor, who is another MCU mutant, after the Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) reveal. But she ultimately spared his life and came to terms with her grief. The two might partner in the future or fight each other again. What’s clear is that Wakanda seems to be on its own, as the world’s nations despise it for its seemingly exclusive access to vibranium.

A scene from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Image source: Marvel Studios

Wakanda Forever also gave us the T’Challa recast that some fans have been asking for. T’Challa and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) had a son. We discover him in the film’s credits scene and learn his name is also T’Challa.

Furthermore, let’s not forget that we got our first glimpse at Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) in Wakanda Forever, although it wasn’t a full origin story for Riri Williams’ superhero.

Finally, Wakanda Forever tells us that Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is the ex-wife of Everett Ross (Martin Freeman). More importantly, she is the head of the CIA, which explains why she’s such a powerful character.

We also learn that M’Baku (Winston Duke) might become the new King of Wakanda, as Shuri will remain the Black Panther. As for Okoye (Danai Gurira), she’s out of the Dora Milaje, but we’re not done seeing her.

The Wakanda Forever deleted scenes

With so many things happening in Wakanda Forever, you’d think the deleted scenes can’t be that important. But Marvel wanted to include a lot more plot developments in the story.

For example, the Daughter of the Border deleted scene gives us a discussion between Okoye and her Uncle (Danny Sapani). The latter tells her she would be the best suited to become Queen of Wakanda Forever. The elders clearly see that Shuri cannot lead the country during these difficult times.

The deleted scene takes place at some point after Namor kills Ramonda. At a time when Okoye was already out of the Doras.

There’s another heartbreaking Wakanda Forever deleted scene that was probably removed from earlier in the movie. This is the least polished deleted scene of the three, but it does feature scenes that might have appeared in the film’s trailers and teasers.

Okoye is again the star of this scene, titled Outside the Scope. This time, she wants to go after Shuri, whom Namor kidnapped. The Doras have no other response but to resist. They’d have to fight Okoye, who trained each one of them.

I left the most puzzling Wakanda Forever deleted scene last. Titled The Upstairs Toilet, this one is the longest, at three minutes. That’s more than a minute of extra footage compared to the other two.

But this one is also more important for the future of the MCU. It might be a deleted scene, but it gives us a few plot points that Marvel chose not to introduce in Wakanda Forever. We might see them in future MCU movies and TV shows, however.

We have Ross at the center of this one, infiltrating the NSA while posing as a British spy. He’s working with the Doras, targeting a mysterious laptop that Marvel carefully blurred with special effects. Whatever that laptop might be, it’s certainly essential for the MCU.

Moreover, the clip mentions a mysterious Harmon Taylor, Spymaster, who has never been caught. Apparently, this character is loose in the USA.