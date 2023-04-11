Watch the official trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy before it hits Disney Plus on April 28th

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

A month after only getting a teaser trailer, the official trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy is here.

Today, Walt Disney Studios released the official trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy, a new film coming to Disney Plus on April 28th. The new trailer comes packed with all of the characters you’ve grown to love including Tinker Bell and Captain Hook. Oh, and Peter and Wendy of course. Disney describes the film as a “live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic.”

You can check out the official trailer below:

Peter Pan & Wendy, much like the original, will tell the story of Wendy Darling, a “young girl looking to avoid boarding school who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.”

The film, which is directed by David Lowery (The Green Knight, Pete’s Dragon), stars Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord), Ever Anderson (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering (A Discovery of Witches), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker (House of Cards), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show).

Peter Pan & Wendy will premiere on Disney Plus on Friday, April 28th. I’m personally interested to see how Jude Law does as Captain Hook. As an 80s baby, it’s hard to picture anyone but Dustin Hoffman nailing that role. If you want to ensure you can watch the film in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars you can get your hands on right now.