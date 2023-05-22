Warner Bros. says that Max will have over 1000 titles in 4K when it launches tomorrow

HBO Max, while arguably having some of the best content, really lacked when it came to providing that content in 4K. Warner Bros. is looking to fix that with Max.

Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max and Discovery Plus abomination that is launching tomorrow, will reportedly have a ton more titles available to watch in 4K than HBO Max ever did. According to a press release, the company is promising more than 1000 titles in 4K video quality at launch, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy them immediately.

Sudheer Sirivara, Global Technology Platform, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement that infrastructure changes enabled their ability to handle offering the higher video quality more broadly.

“We understand the value of offering our users a cinematic playback experience and to that end, we’ve implemented more advanced technology workflows that allow us to release more 4K content in a faster, more efficient way. Max will offer more than 1,000 films and episodes in 4K at launch, and we’ll be adding more every month as we move forward.”

In order to watch anything in 4K, however, you’ll need to be paying for the highest tier of service: the Ultimate Ad-Free plan. That plan will cost $19.99 per month (same as S-tier Netflix) or $199 per year if you want to really make a commitment.

So, what kinds of titles will actually be available in 4K? A lot of really good ones, actually. According to Warner Bros., the titles at launch will include Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Dark Knight trilogy, the Matrix trilogy (that’s right), Succession, Chernobyl, Dune, and Joker. The company says that Avatar: The Way of Water will also be able to stream in 4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos when it hits the service in June.

Giving us 4K titles (in each for $20 a month) isn’t the only bone that Warner Bros. is throwing our way. The company also recently announced that you’ll have tons of avatars to choose from. I’ve already put dibs on Guy Fieri, though…come at me. The appocalypse is nigh! Time to crank it to the Max.