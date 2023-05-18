I’m definitely making my Max avatar Guy Fieri — which one are you choosing?

Okay, I know we’re all bummed that HBO Max is dying and getting stuffed inside of Max, but at least Warner Bros. is throwing us a little bone here.

In a blog post, the company announced that, instead of investing in a bunch of new content (sorry, Batgirl), it would flood the new streaming app with a ton of new avatars users can choose to reflect their personality on the app.

So, what kinds of avatars will you be able to choose from? Warner Bros. says that it is adding 100 new avatars from shows and films like Harry Potter, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Peacemaker, and more. There will also be a ton of avatars from Discovery Plus. It’s honestly hilarious to see the whole list where half are from beloved film and HBO franchises, and the rest are from reality TV shows.

Meredith Gertler, EVP, Global Streaming Content Strategy, Planning & Analysis, said in a statement that the company is making these avatars available so users can “celebrate their favorite fandoms and put their unique stamp on their profiles.”

“We’re bringing together the best content across every genre in Max, and that means our viewers now have even more ways to celebrate their favorite fandoms and put their unique stamp on their profiles. This expanded list of character avatars allows users to quickly identify their profiles and express their identity through a creative lens, further connecting them with the stories and characters they love on the platform.”

You can check out the full list of available avatars here. Max will officially launch on May 23rd. At that time, the HBO Max app will no longer be available, and those customers will need to use the Max app. If you’re going to throw Max out of the window at that point, you can always be one of the 5 million people who are now watching ads on Netflix.

I’m personally going for Guy Fieri, although I wouldn’t say no to a Chandler Bing avatar. Could I BE any more indecisive? Anyway, which avatar are you picking?