Warner Bros. Discovery says Max won’t bombard you with ads

Max wants everyone to know that, even though it will offer an ad tier for its streaming service, there won’t be many of them — compared to other services, anyway.

In a press release that went over the service’s advertising solutions for businesses, the company said that Max “will continue to offer one of the industry’s lightest ad loads.” Warner Bros. Discovery seems keen to assure HBO Max customers that subscribe to the current ad tier of that service that they won’t get bombarded with more ads when it becomes Max.

As with HBO Max currently, Max will continue to offer one of the industry’s lightest ad loads and will bring together the best-performing ad formats from HBO Max and discovery+ into one elegant and seamless experience that benefits consumers and brands alike. The ad products will utilize learnings from both platforms to offer non-disruptive viewing while driving meaningful, full-funnel impact for advertisers.

JB Perrette, President & CEO, Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement that the combination of content that will exist on Max and the lighter ad loads compared to other services will be “an incredible win-win.”

“Max provides advertisers with innovative ad products and access to the most premium brands and content in the video industry, while also rewarding our customers with one of the lightest ad loads in streaming, an incredible win-win…We rely on data and tech, along with a long history of expertise in advertising to serve innovative and non-traditional ads to targeted adult audiences in ways that minimize disruption to storytelling.”

We’re a little over a month since Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it was merging HBO Max and Discovery Plus into one streaming service. Max will officially launch on May 23rd. At that time, the HBO Max app will no longer be available and those customers will need to use the Max app. The company has already said that the Discovery Plus app will still be available. The Max with Ads will be available for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.