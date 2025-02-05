Two of Nintendo’s biggest 2025 games are still coming to Switch 1

When Nintendo announced the Switch 2 last month, it did not share many details beyond the design. One of the questions fans were left with was whether or not the 2025 games Nintendo had previously announced for the original Switch would become Switch 2 titles instead. We still don’t have a direct answer to that question, but the company did address two specific releases during a recent investor Q&A.

Following the release of its financial results on Tuesday, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa answered a series of questions from investors. Among those questions was one about the future of software on the Switch after the Switch 2 arrives. You can read Furukawa’s answer below (as translated by Nintendo Everything):

“As of now, we have announced Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond as titles for the Nintendo Switch scheduled for release in 2025,” Furukawa said. “Since many people are playing the Nintendo Switch, we would like to release attractive software if we can develop it. On the other hand, dedicated software is very important when launching new hardware. With that in mind, we would like to think of various ways to allow many customers to play our games through the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.”

Unsurprisingly, Furukawa was very careful with his choice of words. That said, he did reiterate that Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond are still launching on the OG Switch. Nintendo has said on multiple occasions that most Switch games will be playable on the Switch 2, so these two 2025 first-party releases could be among them.

Of course, it’s also possible that Nintendo releases one version of each game for each console, similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which hit Wii U and Switch on the same day. Yes, it would require more resources on Nintendo’s part, but it would also significantly improve the launch lineup of the Switch 2.

We might not have to wait much longer to have our questions answered, as the next Nintendo Direct is scheduled for April 2nd at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET.