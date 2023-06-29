Tubi July releases: 126 free movies and TV shows streaming soon

We are entering a new era for streaming services, as your favorite shows and movies aren’t just at risk of being canceled, but removed from the face of the internet forever. We’ve seen Disney+, Max, and Paramount+ delete content from their libraries that you may never see again, including some fan favorites like Westworld and Star Trek: Prodigy. That’s why free movies and shows on FAST services like Tubi are becoming more appealing by the day.
Rather than pay $10, $15, or even $20 a month for a streaming service that has no regard for its subscribers, you can get Tubi and watch tons of ad-supported content, free of charge. If anything ever leaves Tubi, at least you didn’t invest any money into the service. Plus, the content library is looking more impressive by the month.
In July, Tubi is adding over 120 new movies and shows, including Jurassic Park, Speed, Sicario, Big Trouble in Little China, Big Fish, and The Fifth Element.
Tubi new releases for July 2023
Every movie and series listed below will start streaming on July 1 unless otherwise noted:
Originals
- Escaping Paradise (July 8): When a young couple vacations on an exotic island, they encounter a dangerous fugitive who is determined to keep them from leaving.
- The Deep Web: Murdershow (July 8): A podcaster’s investigation of his sister’s death leads him to a grisly website, where the highest bidder decides how a chosen victim will be killed.
- Scariest Places in the World (July 12): Step into 10 of the most terrifying locations in the world, ranging from haunted castles to abandoned islands certain to send chills down your spine.
- Cabin Girl (July 12): When a van-life influencer moves into an isolated cabin, she discovers the home has a dark history and becomes haunted by a troubled spirit.
- Picture Me Dead (July 13): When a district attorney’s niece is murdered and the man who is responsible is exonerated, the attorney is willing to risk everything she has to bring the murderer to justice.
- Meet the Killer Parents (July 14): A young woman fights to escape her boyfriend’s wealthy family after learning they’re planning to drug and groom her. to replace their long-dead daughter.
- Deadly Dilf (July 20): A harmless flirtation between a college freshman and the hot dad next door turns deadly when the young girl becomes obsessed with him and tries to destroy his marriage.
- TMZ No BS: Chris Brown (July 26): Chris Brown skyrocketed to fame and became one of the biggest stars in the world, but the trajectory of his life and career changed forever after he violently assaulted Rihanna.
- Sunset Superman (July 27): A drunk army ranger must keep his grandmother oblivious to the home invasion he’s defending her from.
- No Filter (July 28): Viral sensation Anna’s pranks escalate as a demonic force invades her feed, blurring reality and virtuality. She must fight to survive or be taken offline.
- Five Star Murder (July 28): A concierge and a headstrong guest investigate a murder at a hotel while a storm traps a group of ruthless hidden-treasure hunters inside.
Action
- Blade
- Enter the Dragon
- Escape Plan 2: Hades
- Escape Plan: The Extractors
- Escape Plan
- Hitman
- Jurassic Park III
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic World
- Max Payne
- Speed 2: Cruise Control
- Speed
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- The Mummy (’99)
- The Rundown
- Wanted
Art House
- A Scanner Darkly
- Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams
- Dazed And Confused
- Dragged Across Concrete
- Sicario
- Skate Kitchen
- The Color Of Money
- The Hurricane
Black Cinema
- All Eyez On Me
- Amen
- Baby Boy
- Class Act
- First Sunday
- Guess Who
- The Great Debaters
- White Men Can’t Jump
- You Got Served: Beat The World
- You Got Served
Comedy
- Adventures In Babysitting (1987)
- Bad Company (2002)
- Big Trouble In Little China
- Clerks II
- Click (2006)
- Guess Who
- Hudson Hawk
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend
- Nutty Professor Ii: The Klumps
- Stripes
- The Hot Chick
- The Nutty Professor
- What Happens In Vegas
Documentary
- Cocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin’ With The Godmother (July 12)
- Cunningham (July 23)
- Divide And Conquer: The Story Of Roger Ailes (July 21)
- Good Ol’ Freda (July 28)
- Square Grouper (July 7)
- The Brink
- The Last Race (July 21)
- The Panama Papers
- Welcome To Chechnya
Drama
- 21 (2008)
- Big Fish
- Casino
- Chain Reaction
- Cocktail
- Eat Pray Love
- Goodfellas
- Hacksaw Ridge
- The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
Horror
- 1408
- Blade
- Carrie (2013) (July 3)
- Hostel Part II
- Hostel
- Insidious: Chapter 3
- Maggie
Kids & Family
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- The Longshots
- Big
- Kit Kittredge: An American Girl
- The Ant Bully
- The Nut Job
- Dennis The Menace
- Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird
Romance
- Can’t Buy Me Love (1987)
- Coyote Ugly
- It Happened One Night
- Killers
- Love And Basketball
- Romancing The Stone
- Two Can Play That Game
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (Director’s Cut)
- Highlander
- Little Joe
- Stealth
- The Darkest Minds
- The Fifth Element
- The Manhattan Project
- The Mortal Instruments: City of Bone
Thriller
- Black Widow
- Carlito’s Way
- Dead Ringers
- Dirty Harry
- Fallen
- Seven
- Street Kings
- The Perfect Guy
Western
- 3:10 to Yuma
- Cowboy
- Open Range
- Red River
- Renegade
- Silverado
- The Last Manhunt
- The Longest Drive
- The Magnificent Seven (1960)
- Wild Wild West
Those are all of the free movies and shows coming to Tubi in July. Check back next month for even more free content to watch on the FAST service.