Tubi free movies: 18 movies you can watch for free in March 2025

If you’re trying to cut down on streaming service expenses, one of the easiest ways to replace them is with free streamers like Tubi. Every month, Tubi refreshes its lineup of free, on-demand movies, some of which were in theaters not long ago.

Dozens of movies are streaming free on Tubi in March 2025, but below, we’ve narrowed down the list to 18 of the best movies we could find. Whether you’re in the mood for a comedy, drama, thriller, or something to watch with the kids, we have got you covered. If you want to stream free movies, visit TubiTV.com on a browser or download the Tubi app.

Tubi free movies in March 2025

The Creator

Gareth Edwards has had a fairly unbelievable run to start his career in Hollywood.

After writing and directing the sci-fi horror film Monsters in 2010, he was plucked out of relative obscurity to direct the 2014 reboot of Godzilla. Two years later, he helmed Rogue One, and this year he’s rebooting another enormous IP with Jurassic World Rebirth. But in between those last two, he had the chance to escape the world of established franchises for at least a little while to write and direct The Creator, an original sci-fi action movie about humans battling AI. It wasn’t a big hit, but I’m starting to think Edwards was on to something…

I, Tonya

Her portrayal of the figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya was a tour de force performance that showed us all exactly what Margot Robbie was capable of. Just as impressive is the fact that co-stars Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney were able to keep up with her.

Once Upon a Time in the West

If you’re curious about film history, Once Upon a Time in the West is a movie that you need to get off of your backlog ASAP. Directed by Sergio Leone, this epic spaghetti Western is considered not only one of the best Westerns of all time but one of the best films.

Here are 15 more movies we’re excited to watch for free on Tubi in March:

Bachelorette Barbershop BlacKkKlansman Den of Thieves The Equalizer The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Godzilla Insidious Legally Blonde Our Idiot Brother Real Steel Summer of Violence Venus and Serena Women Talking World War Z

Those are the highlights for the month of March. Be sure to check back with us in April when Tubi adds even more classic movies to its free streaming library. If you’re looking for even more free movies, check out the full list of additions for March.