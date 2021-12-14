Tom Holland teases the big Spider-Man vs. Green Goblin fight in No Way Home

Sony and Marvel have released almost the entire Spider-Man (Tom Holland) vs. Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) bridge fight scene with a few days to spare until the No Way Home premiere, teasing the kind of action sequences we’ll see in the movie. But Molina’s iconic Otto Octavius is just one of the film’s villains. Spider-Man will have to fight at least four other baddies in the movie. For instance, No Way Home also includes the Spider-Man vs. Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) fight that fans are dying to see. Green Goblin is a character that Sony and Marvel haven’t really focused on in No Way Home ads and trailers so far. But Holland teased in an interview that one of the film’s biggest fights might involve Spider-Man and Green Goblin. Mind you, some No Way Home spoilers might follow below.

No Way Home will deliver the return of 5 villains

We’ve known the big No Way Home secret almost all year long. Actors who played Spider-Man villains in the non-MCU movies confirmed their involvement in No Way Home a long time ago. It wasn’t just Molina. Jamie Foxx said he was returning as Electro well before he was supposed to. Molina later explained that his character comes from the Raimi universe without disclosing how that multiverse-hopping action is possible.

At the same time, rumors said the Green Goblin, Sandman, and The Lizard would appear in the movie. We suspected that Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church, and Rhys Ifans would play the three antagonists, respectively. But it was only recently that we got official confirmation.

The Green Goblin is the most exciting villain of the five, as most fans want to see a Spider-Man vs. Green Goblin rematch featuring Holland’s Peter Parker.

Sony and Marvel showed the Green Goblin footage in the trailer and TV shots, and the villain appears on the poster. We recently saw a scene that shows us the Goblin’s broken mask on the floor. And we did see the Green Goblin’s iconic grenades wreaking havoc in the trailer. But Sony and Marvel stopped short of actually showing a Spider-Man vs. Green Goblin fight scene in No Way Home promos.

The big Spider-Man vs. Green Goblin fight teased

That said, we all expect these two characters to fight at least once during the movie. And No Way Home spoilers do suggest that the Green Goblin is the film’s main antagonist. Moreover, this villain will be responsible for a tragic death halfway through the movie. A death that will make Holland’s Peter Parker want to kill the Goblin.

Without addressing any of the spoilers, Holland did speak about the tremendous effort that goes into making a movie like Spider-Man: No Way Home. And that’s how he teased the massive Spider-Man vs. Green Goblin fight in No Way Home.

“I mean when I say there’s blood, sweat, and tears, I’m not exaggerating,” the actor told Collider in an interview. “Making these films is incredibly tough and physical. Especially when you’re playing a character like Spider-Man. We all believe so much in these characters, and we give it 110%.”

“I know in my fight scene with the Goblin, I bust my hand up, my knuckles were all bloodied, and we were really going for it,” Holland said.

“We were putting everything into it. And I remember on the last day of shooting that fight scene when Jon said ‘cut!’ Willem (Dafoe) and I just both collapsed to the floor. We were exhausted, and we had given him everything. I remember just chugging Red Bulls to like try and keep my energy going.”

If you needed more convincing to see No Way Home as soon as possible, the prospect of seeing the Spider-Man vs. Green Goblin rematch should do it. The movie opens in theaters on December 17th. Watch the interview with Holland below: