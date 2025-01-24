Tim Cook gets severed in new Apple TV+ Severance promo

With the second episode of Severance season two now available, the director of the show, Ben Stiller, shared an unusual teaser to promote it. In the minute-and-a-half video, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook (or Tim C.), enters the Severance’s Lumon office after being severed—the process of separating your outie from your innie (the one working who doesn’t know anything about your life out of work).

The short video has the same vibe as the beginning of Severance season two, where Mark S. (Adam Scott) runs in the office until he reaches the Wellness Room.

This time, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook is greeted by Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman), who says: “Tim C, the core of Apple. Please, have a seat.” After that, Mr. Milchick turns on the TV, which says Severance Season 2 is now available on Apple TV+.

Was helping this new guy find his office this morning… pic.twitter.com/ldBBvH7AmU — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) January 24, 2025

Although this isn’t the first time we see Cook acting (never forget the Mother Nature ad on one of Apple’s iPhone keynotes), it’s the first time we see the company’s CEO promoting one of Apple TV+ shows so heavily.

Previously, he only stated he loves watching Ted Lasso on his Apple Vision Pro. Besides that, it’s the first time we see Apple so involved in promoting an Apple TV+ show.

Before the season two premiere, the Severance actors made an appearance at the Grand Central Station in New York, where they worked and performed their everyday work at Lumon. The Apple Store Online also promoted Lumon’s computer and let users try their best at managing microdata.

Season two reunites its ensemble cast of stars, including Emmy Award nominee Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken and Academy and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, and welcomes new series regular Sarah Bock.

Severance is executive produced by Stiller, who also directs five episodes this season, along with directors Uta Briesewitz, Sam Donovan, and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series was written, created, and executive produced by Erickson. Severance season two is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, and Nicholas Weinstock. In addition to starring, Scott and Arquette serve as executive producers.