This iconic Marvel superhero might finally get her own movie

We’re well into the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we’ve hardly reached its end. If there ever is an end, that is. Marvel has plenty of movies and TV shows left to make, so it’s not pressured to make any new announcements about upcoming attractions. Not to mention that Marvel postponed all of its releases from last year. That’s why the 2021 online-only edition of Comic-Con San Diego did not bring any MCU reveals. But Marvel isn’t the only company making movies based on Marvel characters. A new report says another iconic Marvel superhero might finally get her own movie.

According to That Hashtag Show, Sony is developing a film that might sound familiar to Spider-Man fans. That’s an origin story for Black Cat, with Felicity Jones likely to reprise the role.

Who is Marvel’s Black Cat?

We last saw Black Cat in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, with Jones playing Felicia Hardy. Sony had planned a movie for the character, which is why Black Cat appeared in Marc Webb’s Spider-Man. However, that trilogy never got a third installment, and Sony partnered with Marvel to reboot Spider-Man again. This time around, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies are a major part of Marvel’s MCU.

Sony is revisiting plans for a Black Cat movie, if a new report is to be believed. That Hashtag Show claims that the film will give this hero an origin story. Felicia’s father will disappear and Felicia will have to start fending for herself. The film’s primary antagonist will be Chameleon, and Blaze will reportedly be an Enforcer.

In the comics, Black Cat is both an antagonist and a partner to Spider-Man. There’s also a romantic relationship between the two. It’s unclear whether the origin story will include Spider-Man. But Sony will surely want to establish a connection to the Marvel movies as soon as possible.

The report says the newest Black Cat script comes from “a small indie writer-director who had a solid debut in 2017 and had another hit in 2019,” without revealing any names. It also says that Sony wants Jones back, but there’s no deal to announce.

Ties to other Marvel movies?

Sony is looking to capitalize on the success of Spider-Man, and it’s building an alternative to the MCU. The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters will include stories based on the IP that Sony controls. Morbius and Venom will be part of that. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will also be connected to the new universe. After all, Sony desperately needs the MCU to make its own SPUMC interesting. That’s why the No Way Home is so important. The film will be a multiverse adventure that will allow Sony to bridge the two universes.

Black Cat will likely be part of all Sony’s universe and feature some interactions with Spider-Man versions. That said, it’s unclear whether Black Cat will have any ties to Marvel’s MCU in the near or distant future.

Also, it’s unclear whether the film will be connected with Amazing Spider-Man 2, where we last saw Felicia. The multiverse’s existence allows Sony to do whatever it wants with the character. That Hashtag Show does say that they’re adjusting Felicia’s origin somewhat and that some long-time fans might not appreciate it.

