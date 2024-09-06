This chilling horror series found new life on Netflix, and viewers are obsessed

Back in August, Netflix and AMC partnered up to bring some of the network’s best shows to the world’s biggest streaming service. Some of the additions have started to sneak into Netflix’s top 10 TV shows in recent days, including Mayfair Witches and Dark Winds, but one of AMC’s first-ever anthology series, The Terror, has also been generating some buzz.

As spotted by MovieWeb, The Terror hit Reelgood’s top 10 streaming shows last week, but has since fallen out. That said, now’s as good a time as any to remind fellow Netflix subscribers that the show received rave reviews when its first season debuted in 2018.

The first season of AMC’s anthology horror series is based on Dan Simmons’s 2007 novel of the same name. It follows the fictional journeys of the British Royal Navy’s polar explorer ships, HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, as they attempt to navigate the Northwest Passage. During the voyage, the ships become trapped in ice, and those aboard have to fight for survival.

The Terror season 1 consists of ten episodes, each of which runs about 45 minutes. Developed by David Kajganich (Suspiria), the first season has a cast that includes Jared Harris as Captain Francis Crozier and Tobias Menzies as Commander James Fitzjames alongside Paul Ready, Adam Nagaitis, Ian Hart, Nive Nielsen, and Ciarán Hinds.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

AMC released The Terror season 2, Infamy, in 2019, about the Japanese folklore of bakemono, which are shapeshifting creatures that disguise themselves as humans. You’ll need to sign up for AMC+ if you want to watch the second season.

AMC also ordered a third installment of the anthology series earlier this year. The Terror: Devil in Silver is set to premiere in 2025, based on Victor LaVelle’s 2013 novel about a man who is wrongfully committed to a psychiatric hospital and meets a terrifying creature.